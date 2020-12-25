Morbido Coverage International Interviews Weird Videos Festival Interviews All Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
A Stupendous Trailer Arrives For EVANGELION 3.0 + 1.0: THRICE UPON A TIME!
More importantly, we also got a final arrival date: January 23rd. And now we have an honest-to-goodness more-than-a-minute trailer, and I cannot help but getting enormously stoked again. We see: Eva 01 fighting Eva 01, ridiculous Asuka fanservice, multiple Wunder-ship godkillers, the Spear of Longinus, some sort of super-Eva fighting infinite Evas, incongruous music sung by Hikaru Utada... by all means this whole series can still be very bad or very good, you really cannot tell. But it doesn't matter what I thought about the previous film, Evangelion is that abusive lover you can't help but get back to whenever he/she calls.
Check the trailer out below, and rejoice, because good or bad, after 25 years we're finally getting to some sort of an end!
Apparently... Hopefully... Maybe...
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.