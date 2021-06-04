Chattanooga Film Fest Coverage Crime Movies Weird Features Indie Videos International Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
New Trailer For Mamoru Hosoda's BELLE
So I eagerly await his new film, as he returns to the world of social media platforms. In Belle, a schoolgirl suddenly becomes a popular performer on a sprawling global platform, but soon finds out her virtual fame can lead to real danger. This time Hosoda seems to focus on influencers and their followers, and by the looks of it he's pulled all the stops. For this production his studio teamed up with several animation giants, like Tomm Moore of Secret of Kells and Wolfwalkers fame, and Jim Kim who worked on Frozen.
There's a new trailer out so you can see for yourself how great it looks.
Belle will see its world première in Japan on July 16th.
