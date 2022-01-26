THE LONG WALK: New Trailer And Poster Mark The Release of Mattie Do's Sci-fi Mystery

An old scavenger living on the fringes of a near-future society exploits a ghostly companion’s ability to traverse time, hoping to prevent his mother’s suffering from a terminal illness.

A new trailer and poster were released today for Mattie Do’s sci-fi mystery, The Long Walk. Our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures are releasing her film in cinemas on February 18th and on digital on March 1st.

THE LONG WALK world premiered to great acclaim at the Venice Film Festival in the Giornate degli Autori section and was followed by praise out of the Toronto International Film Festival. It’s the third feature of Lao based director Mattie Do (Chanthaly, Dearest Sister), whose career has been recognized by the Oldenburg International Film Festival and Locarno International Film Festival for her breakthrough work as Lao’s first and only woman filmmaker, and the only filmmaker of the country to work in the horror and fantastic genres.

A deliberately paced story that burns with intensity and human emotion, THE LONG WALK is all at once a culturally rich ghost story, a grim near-future sci-fi, and mystery with life and death stakes that spans across decades.

Starring Yannawoutthi Chanthalungsy, Vilouna Phetmany, Por Silatsa, Noutnapha Soydara, Chanthamone Inoudome, and Vithaya Sombath.

THE LONG WALK is written by Christopher Larsen and produced by Do, Larsen, and Annick Mahnert. Justin Deimen, and Abhi Rastogi served as executive producers.