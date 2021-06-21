Yellow Veil Acquire Mattie Do's Time Travel Flick THE LONG WALK

A few of my favorite people are doing nice things for each other. The fine lads at Yellow Veil Pictures have picked up Laotion genre flick The Long Walk, the third film from a finer lady, Mattie Do. They acquired the North American rights for the time travel flick and is planning on releasing the film in early 2022.

Yellow Veil Pictures has acquired North American distribution rights to Mattie Do’s celebrated Laos time travel feature THE LONG WALK and is planning an early 2022 release. The film world premiered at the 76th Venice International Film Festival in the Giornate degli Autori section and later went on to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Contemporary World Cinema program, Fantastic Fest and Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival.

THE LONG WALK tells the story of an elderly man who has the power to travel back in time thanks to a mysterious spectral companion whose death he witnessed fifty years earlier. He decides to trespass into his own past and set in motion a plan to preempt his mother’s terminal suffering, and ultimately appease his soul.

Director Mattie Do says "I'm beyond excited that my film has finally found a legitimate home with a company that has experience, knowledge, and zeal for unique and daring new genre stories. I couldn't be happier to see The Long Walk entrusted to a passionate and dedicated company like Yellow Veil."

The film is the third feature from Mattie Do, a pioneering filmmaker who is currently Laos’ first and only female director, and the only director in the country to work specifically with the horror genre. Do’s second feature, DEAREST SISTER, was selected as the Laotian entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards, notably the first time that Laos has submitted a film for consideration in the category. THE LONG WALK is written by Christopher Larsen, who also penned Do’s previous films, and produced by Do, Larsen, Annick Mahnert, Justin Deimen, Anousone Sirisackda, and Abhi Rastogi. Jeremy Sim and Terence Kong served as executive producers. The film was financed and produced by 108 Media and Aurora Media Holdings in Singapore, with global rights handled by 108 Media. It was picked up from the Southeast Asian Film Financing Project Market held in Singapore.

108 Media says, “Through our continued commitment to building up cross-cultural voices and stories, 108 Media's is uniquely placed to take a special and daring film like The Long Walk out to the world, and partner with exciting folks like Yellow Veil and their team.”

Hugues Barbier, Co-Founder of Yellow Veil Pictures adds, “We have been following Mattie’s career closely since her breakthrough debut feature Chanthaly, and we are beyond excited to be able to bring to the North American audiences her latest film The Long Walk. Acclaimed by critics and audiences all over the world during its festival run, and we hope this release will bring even more attention to one of the most inspiring filmmakers in recent memory.”

The deal was negotiated by Yellow Veil Pictures Co-Founders Justin Timms, Joe Yanick, and Hugues Barbier with 108 Media Corp’s Jordan Nutson on behalf of the filmmakers.