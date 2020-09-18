Beyond Fest 2020: The Fuck Covid Edition Features World Premieres of THE WOLF OF SNOW HOLLOW, ARCHENEMY, And FREAKY

Where there is a will there is a way. The resurgance of the drive-in cinema has been a blessing for the industry still struggling under the current pandemic and film festivals are no exception. Normally a combination of ticketed and free screenings Beyond Fest in the past has boasted a massive program appealing to all types of genre cinema fans. Though the event this year may be scaled back to a week of double and triple-bill screenings at the Mission Tiki Drive-in Beyond Fest's The Fuck Covid Edtion has many must-see films, including three world premieres.

Christopher Landon's Blumhouse horror flick Freaky, Adam Egypt Mortimer's Archenemy and Jim Cummings' The Wolf of Snow Hollow will all be making their bow at Beyond Fest this year. Steven Kostanski's Psycho Goreman, rolling through the festival circuit in Europe at the moment, will finally make its North American debut here as well.

Other festival circuit favorites include The Dark and The Wicked. Synchronic, Sain Maud, and Brandon Cronenberg's Possessor will be a pre-festival warmup, paried with John Frankenheimer's Seconds. Bad Hair and Neil Marshall's The Reckoning is also playing.

Of special interest to David Lynch fans is the triple-bill (TRIPLE! BILL!) of Blue Velvet, Lost Highway and Mulholland Drive. And look to see where other rep screenings of The Burbs, Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, and Misery fit into the mix.

Yes. The Fuck Covid Edtion of Beyond Fest be a smaller program than we are used to from recent years but the programming team has made up for it with a terrific selection of titles. All the bouble bill pairings are below in the gallery, with trailers where applicable. Check them out below, and start planning.

Tickets will be on sale via Eventbrite on September 18th at 9 AM PST. Visit BeyondFest.com and the American Cinematheque for details.

