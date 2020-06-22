Neuchâtel 2020: The Swiss Genre Fest Adapts With A Strong, Focused Online Program

One of the most prestigious events on the genre film festival calendar is Switzerland's Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival each July. With the world still attempting to adjust to our new pandemic related reality, festivals have had to make some serious adaptations, and NIFFF is going with the flow to present a strong, focused online festival experience this year.

Rather than a big in-person event, NIFFF will make its selection of 20 featured titles available via Swiss VOD platform Cinefile. Each film will be available to a limited number of viewers, and only within Switzerland, but boy will they have a great selection to choose from.

AV THE HUNT - Emre Akay, Turkey, 2020, 90’ - World Premiere

BLOOD MACHINES - Seth Ickerman, France, 2019, 50’ - Swiss Premiere

BREAKING SURFACE - Joachim Hedén, Norway/Sweden/Belgium, 2020, 82’ -

International Premiere

CHASING DREAM - Johnnie To, Hong-Kong/China, 2019, 118’ - Swiss Premiere

COMRADE DRACULICH - Márk Bodzsár, Hungary, 2019, 95’ - Swiss Premiere

DANCE WITH ME - Yaguchi Shinobu, Japan, 2019, 103’ - Swiss Premiere

DETENTION - John Hsu, Taiwan, 2019, 103’, Swiss Premiere

DINNER IN AMERICA - Adam Rehmeier, USA, 2020, 106’ - European Premiere

GUNDALA - Joko Anwar, Indonesia, 2019, 120’ - Swiss Premiere

HITMAN: AGENT JUN - Choi Won-sub, Korea, 2020, 110’ - European Premiere

JUMBO - Zoé Wittock, France/Belgium/Luxembourg, 2020, 93’ - Swiss Premiere

KHUN PHAEN BEGINS - Kongkiat Komesiri, Thailand, 2019, 138’ - European Premiere

POISSONSEXE - Olivier Babinet, France/Belgium, 2019, 98’ - International Premiere

SEA FEVER - Neasa Hardiman, Ireland/UK/Belgium, 2019, 91’ - Swiss Premiere

SCHLAF - Michael Venus, Germany, 2020, 102’ - Swiss Premiere

THE TWENTIETH CENTURY - Matthew Rankin, Canada, 2019, 90’ - Swiss Premiere

VFW - Joe Begos, USA, 2019, 92’ - Swiss Premiere

VHYES - Jack Henry Robbins, USA, 2019, 72’ - Swiss Premiere

Having seen a handful of the titles, I can strongly recommend Yaguchi Shinobu's Dance with Me, Zoe Whitlock's Jumbo, and Jack Henry Robbins' VHYes, and I'm excited to hopefully check out films like TIFF Midnight Madness vets, Joko Anwar's Gundala and Matthew Rankin's The Twentieth Century.

In addition to the films, NIFFF will also host discussions with many of the filmmakers, past and present, as well as curated DJ streams.

NIFFF will run from 3rd-11th July this year, if you're able to partake, I strongly recommend it. This lineup looks great! Find more details in the press release and at the link below.