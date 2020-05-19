Pretty Packaging: Germany's COLOR OUT OF SPACE Release Is Out Of This World!
When the news hit us that Color out of Space was being made, I was very happy for two reasons. One: it saw the return to full-length feature cinema for director Richard Stanley. And two: we were about to see a Lovecraftian creature feature starring Nicolas Cage. Well, the film delivered and Peter Martin gave it a positive review.
German Distributor Koch Media also liked it a lot apparently, because it gave the film an absolutely incredible seven-disc home release. For starters you get Stanley's film on Blu-ray and 4K-UHD (and its soundtrack as a CD), but three earlier film adaptations of Lovecraft's story have been included as well, one of which is 1965's Die, Monster, Die, starring Boris Karloff.
Also, there is a wealth of physical extras, including a reprint of the entire September 1927 issue of "Amazing Stories", which contained Lovecraft's short thriller "The Colour out of Space". And this is one pretty release, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
