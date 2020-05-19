Fantasia Coverage International Reviews Indie News Manga Horror Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Pretty Packaging: Germany's COLOR OUT OF SPACE Release Is Out Of This World!

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
2
 Sign-In to Vote
When the news hit us that Color out of Space was being made, I was very happy for two reasons. One: it saw the return to full-length feature cinema for director Richard Stanley. And two: we were about to see a Lovecraftian creature feature starring Nicolas Cage. Well, the film delivered and Peter Martin gave it a positive review.

German Distributor Koch Media also liked it a lot apparently, because it gave the film an absolutely incredible seven-disc home release. For starters you get Stanley's film on Blu-ray and 4K-UHD (and its soundtrack as a CD), but three earlier film adaptations of Lovecraft's story have been included as well, one of which is 1965's Die, Monster, Die, starring Boris Karloff.

Also, there is a wealth of physical extras, including a reprint of the entire September 1927 issue of "Amazing Stories", which contained Lovecraft's short thriller "The Colour out of Space". And this is one pretty release, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.

And here it is, a huge and heavy cardboard box. It's already suitably colorful, but shine a light on it and the visuals get wilder.

2
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Color Out Of Space

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2020 ScreenAnarchy LLC.