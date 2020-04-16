BLOOD MACHINES Hits Shudder May 21, Original Score Available Now!

BLOOD MACHINES follows two space hunters tracking down a machine trying to free itself. After taking it down, they witness a mystical phenomenon: the ghost of a young woman pulls itself out of the carcass, as if the spaceship had a soul. Trying to understand its nature, they start chasing the woman through space...

Early 2017, after a decade creating stunning imagery in their garage with no budget, Seth Ickerman are kicking into high gear with BLOOD MACHINES, an ambitious sci-fi project for which they raised 350 000 US Dollars through two Kickstarter campaigns. A crowdfunding success unheard of for a French film !

Three years later – after a challenging post-production for an indie film involving more than 500 VFX shots and 7 CG companies – the film has almost completed quite a world festival tour : more than 40 festivals including the next edition of Bifan, Night Visions, Rojo Sangre, Morbido Fest, Toronto After Dark (4 awards !) ; and many US fests including Fantastic Fest, Brooklyn Horror Fest, Hawaii.

A beautiful reception for this « cosmic space opera » produced in an unique format - 50 minutes, to be delivered in 3 episodes on SHUDDER - and whose epic vision and music have conquered festival programmers and audiences, as evidenced by the various awards received in festivals.

Among the cast, Anders Heinrichsen is Vascan, Elisa Lasowski from Versailles series and David Bowie's Blackstar music video is Corey, while Christian Erickson and Natasha Cashman take the roles of Lago and Bald. SHUDDER, AMC Networks’ premium service for genre films and series, will release BLOOD MACHINES as a streaming exclusive in North America, the UK and Ireland on May 21st.

With BLOOD MACHINES, Seth Ickerman reunites with Carpenter Brut to continue exploring the universe of TURBO KILLER: a music video that has gathered thousands of fans demanding a sequel. United by their passion for the cinema and music of the 80's, Seth Ickerman and Carpenter Brut have been joined in this adventure by David Sandberg, director of the world hit Kung Fury and soon Kung Fury 2 with Michael Fassbender and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Sandberg joined the team as an executive producer.

Filmed in English, BLOOD MACHINES has so far showcased French talent following the lead of Logical Pictures, the local genre mini-studio that recently coproduced Pascal Laugier's Incident in a Ghostland, Coralie Fargeat's Revenge and the US indie film Swallow which won various awards in festivals such as Tribeca, Neuchatel and Fantasia.

Check out the new trailer below!