Friday One Sheet: LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL

With its chunky font, matted border, and boxed head-shots, the Australian poster for Late Night With The Devil, has retro notes of period accuracy. This carries right down to the slightly larger type-setting of the actors' names hovering above the credit block.



Designed by Colm Geoghegan of Creepy Duck Design, it is in the same vein as the fierce run of occult films starting with Rosemary's Baby in 1968 and carrying on through most of the 1970s -- a shocking many of which also have the word Devil in the title. Set in 1977, Late Night With The Devil could have slotted in right at the tail end of this period.



The flames licking at David Dastmalchian's feet recall the teaser poster for Rose Glass' Saint Maud (which itself evoked the paperback novels of the time) and yet also reminded me of the trickle of blood for Nic Roeg's Don't Look Now. To do so many things at once in this space, is effective and fine work indeed.