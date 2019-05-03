Tribeca Coverage Weird Videos Comedies International Reviews Festival Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Pretty Packaging: PERFECT BLUE Gets A Sweet New Ultimate Edition

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Back in early 2014, then-fledgling distributor Anime Limited scored quite a scoop by being the first to release an English-friendly Blu-ray of Satoshi Kon's Perfect Blue. Our J. Hurtado reviewed it and as the release wasn't ugly, I put up a Pretty Packaging article for it too.

Now, five years later, Anime Limited has released it again, as one of their lavish Ultimate Editions. And ooh boy... the shaky old HD source has been replaced by a new remastered transfer, a soundtrack CD has been added, and there are now two gorgeous books included. They literally took some of the best items of several not-English-friendly editions and added them together in one swell package.

And as with all of their Ultimate Editions so far, I would be an idiot if I didn't give it a Pretty Packaging article. It will actually be the third time Perfect Blue is covered in this series (remember the French one?) but hey... if they keep releasing this film this gorgeously, how can I resist? So here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.

And here it is: one giant volume, in a giant slipcase.

