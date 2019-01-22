SXSW Coverage Crime Movies Documentaries Festival Interviews All Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Pretty Packaging: COWBOY BEBOP Gets An Ultimate Edition

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Glasgow-based distributor Anime Limited has built a reputation for daring Blu-ray releases, be it films and series which aren't that well-known, or outrageous editions for fan-favorites. As a collector, the company is definitely worth keeping an eye on, especially whenever there's an announcement about an "Ultimate Edition".

In 2016 they released a jawdropping Ultimate Edition Blu-ray for the original Fullmetal Alchemist series, and I concluded the Pretty Packaging article for that with the following sentences: "Will Anime Limited ever top this? It sure will be fun to find out..."

Well... that topping just happened. Anime Limited's 20th Anniversary Ultimate Edition for Cowboy Bebop arrived last week (after a few delays), and the size of the package when it arrived got me some puzzled stares from family members. What the hell had I bought? A fridge?

After several layers of unpacking, the item emerged: a large vinyl flight case, which houses the discs and a whopping large art-book. It's quite the looker, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.

And here it is: the flight case, nicely decorated on all sides with the faces of the main characters.

1, 2,...

