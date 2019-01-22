Pretty Packaging: COWBOY BEBOP Gets An Ultimate Edition

The contents, opened.

The first disc-holder has the 26-episode series on Blu-ray. The second disc-holder has the movie Knockin' on Heaven's Door (courtesy of Manga UK), and three soundtrack-CDs. Cowboy Bebop is rightfully famous for Yoko Kanno's soundtrack, and this is the first time it's for sale in the West. Anime Limited toyed with the idea to include the soundtrack on vinyl records, but that would have meant each set needed 8 records pressed, and each (already expensive) set would double in price.

The book has 120 pages of art. More on that later.