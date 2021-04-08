Zhang Yimou's Spy Film CLIFF WALKERS Running Soon to Theaters Everywhere

Chinese auteur Zhang Yimou continues his assault upon genre film with his first foray into the spy field: Cliff Walkers, which is running toward theaters across North America and internationally on April 30, courtesy of CMC Pictures. Gadzooks! That's only 22 days from now.

Zhang Yi (Operation Red Sea), Yu Hewei (I Am Not Madame Bovary), Qin Hailu (The Pluto Moment) and Zhu Yawen (The Captain) star. Here's the official synopsis:

"Based on the script by Quan Yongxian, Cliff Walkers is director Zhang Yimou's first foray into the spy genre. Set the puppet state of Manchukuo in the 1930s, the film follows four Communist party special agents who return to China after receiving training in the Soviet Union. Together, they embark on a secret mission code-named "Utrennya." After being sold out by a traitor, the team find themselves surrounded by threats on all sides from the moment they parachute into the mission. Will the agents break the impasse and complete their mission? On the snowy grounds of Manchukuo, the team will be tested to their limit."

Based on Zhang Yimou's body of work, especially his recent Shadow, and putting aside The Great Wall, I'm hoping for something special. We await the trailer with great eagerness. Until then, feast your eyes upon the poster, presented in bigger size below.

