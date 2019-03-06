WHAT THE FEST!? 2019: Fessenden's DEPRAVED Opens A Week of WTF in NYC

Two weeks from tonight the What The Fest!? film festival begins its second year in New York City.

Over five days residents and visitors will catch the world premiere of Larry Fessenden's new film Depraved on opening night. You will also have the opportunity to praise the dark one with events devoted to Satan called 'Satan Is Your Friend'. There you will find the World Premiere Restoration of Ray Laurent’s 1970 documentary Satanis: The Devil's Mass to start. Then our friend and author Grady Hendrix will speak on heavy metal and the 'Satanic Panic' of the '80s, as well as his terrific new novel We Sold Our Souls with a book signing. Finally there will be the NY Premiere of Penny Lane’s Sundance documentary Hail Satan?

Be sure not to miss the panel, Female Trouble: Fearless Women Leading the Way in Horror, Fantasy, and Suspense on the 24th. The Wind's Emma Tammi, Body at Brighton Rock's Roxanne Benjamin and journalist Meredith Alloway are already confirmed to lead a discussion about the challenges and opportunities facing women in horror.

Other festival circuit standouts include The Unthinkable, One Cut of the Dead, and Zhang Yimou's Shadow.

The complete press release follows with a gallery of all films in this year's lineup. Find more information at the official site here

IFC Center is proud to announce the full slate of the 2019 What The Fest!? film festival ( www.whatthefestnyc.com ), a five-day showcase of outrageous content -- horror, sci-fi, documentary, thrillers, and beyond -- from March 20th through March 24th. What The Fest!? will feature exciting premieres, including one World Premiere, two North American Premieres; one U.S. Premiere, two East Coast Premieres, seven New York premieres, and a Restoration World Premiere -- all coming to satiate your thirst for mayhem, for adventure, or really for any of your cinematic desires. What The Fest!? also boasts exciting pre and post-screening events, as well as a bevy of in-person talent. Opening night of What The Fest!? will feature the World Premiere of Larry Fessenden’s latest film DEPRAVED, his unique take on the classic Frankenstein story -- this time, set in contemporary Brooklyn. Preceding the film will be a ‘Frankenstein Origins’ video presentation, and Fessenden and cast will appear in-person for a post-screening Q&A. “We are absolutely thrilled to announce the line-up of What The Fest!? We hope the diversity in programming gives food for thought, excites everyone and we encourage you to take a closer look on some of the events designed for the films,” says Artistic Director, Maria Reinup. “Discover what a doomsday specialist has to tell us. Dare to plunge into the world of pathology. Test the expertise of a working stuntwoman. Or pay tribute to cult author Jack Ketchum. All of this, and more, kicking off with a Frankenstein-themed evening as we world premiere DEPRAVED. On behalf of the team and myself -- we really can’t wait to see you in the cinema!” More What the Fest!? programming standouts include the North American premiere of Peter Brunner’s TO THE NIGHT, starring Caleb Landry Jones (GET OUT) as a New York artist haunted by his fiery past, as well as the U.S. Premiere of Zack Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein’s FREAKS, starring Emile Hirsch as an overprotective father who holds his young daughter in a homemade fortress until she plans to break free via an ice cream truck driver (Bruce Dern)... and yes, the film is preceded by an ice cream social. Three events make up the festival’s “Satan Is Your Friend,” sidebar, a look at contemporary satanism, taking place Sunday, March 24th. The lineup features the World Premiere Restoration of Ray Laurent’s 1970 documentary SATANIS: THE DEVIL’S MASS, a look inside the infamous “Black House” in San Francisco, where the Church of Satan was established; a talk by author Grady Hendrix about the heavy metal “Satanic Panic” of the '80s and his book We Sold Our Souls, followed by a book signing, and the NY Premiere of Penny Lane’s Sundance hit documentary HAIL SATAN? with subject Lucien Greaves in-person. The Closing Night of the festival features the North American premiere of Kiril Sokolov’s WHY DON’T YOU JUST DIE!, a stylized, dark action comedy preceded by a stand-up set from comedian Harrison Greenbaum (“Last Comic Standing”). For the second year in a row, West Village neighborhood bar Vol de Nuit (148 West 4th Street) will serve as a central What The Fest!? gathering place, bringing together filmmakers, film fans, and everyone in between. Tickets for What The Fest!? events can be redeemed at special festival events for free drinks as you socialize with your favorite genre filmmakers. What The Fest!? Artistic Director Reinup is a veteran film programmer who has worked in the film industry for the past decade in her native Estonia and around the world. In addition to programming last year’s What The Fest!?, she has served as Director of the Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival for seven years; additionally, she programs the Black Nights Film Festival, the only A-list art house festival in Northern Europe. Over the years, she has also worked for several other notable film festivals and has produced and directed short films and music videos. The programming team is rounded out by Programmer Matthew Kiernan, a longtime genre industry insider who also serves as Brand Manager for the Fantasia International Film Festival and Senior Programmer at the Lighthouse International Film Festival. What The Fest!? is made possible by Event Sponsors IFC Midnight and Shudder, and by Friends of the Festival Bloody Disgusting, Essentia, Fangoria, Magnolia Pictures, and Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies.