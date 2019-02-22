Pretty Packaging: The Psycho PSYCHO Boxset From Germany

... ah, there are the discs. Eight of them.

You get Psycho 1, 2, 3, 4, Gus van Sant's remake in two versions (it was partly censored upon release), the Bates Motel film, the Psycho Legacy documentary, and...

...as cherry on the cake, you get the absolutely fantastic documentary 78/52, about the shower scene. That is one hell of a cherry!