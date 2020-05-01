ONE CUT OF THE DEAD: Coming to DVD And DVD/Blu-ray SteelBook on June 2nd

One Cut of the Dead is hands down one of ScreenAnarchy's favorite films in recent memory. The riotously funny horror comedy from Shin'ichirô Ueda has pretty much captured everyone's hearts since its debut back in early 2018. From there it stormed through the festival circuit all over the World before arriving in the caring hands of Shudder and RLJE Films.

In ONE CUT OF THE DEAD, while shooting a low-budget zombie film in an abandoned warehouse, the crew find themselves caught between actual zombies and a mad director who won’t stop rolling. If you think you know what happens next, think again. Filmmaker Shinichiro Ueda turns the film on its head more than once for one of the wildest, funniest, and most surprising zombie movies of all time.

RLJE Films will release One Cut of the Dead on DVD and DVD/Blu-ray Steelbook in North America in one month's time, on June 2nd.

Don't miss out on your chance to own one of the funniest and most heart warming zombie flicks in recent memory. At first you'll be like, Huh? Then you'll be like, Heh? Finally you'll be like, HAH!!!