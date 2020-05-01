ONE CUT OF THE DEAD: Coming to DVD And DVD/Blu-ray SteelBook on June 2nd
One Cut of the Dead is hands down one of ScreenAnarchy's favorite films in recent memory. The riotously funny horror comedy from Shin'ichirô Ueda has pretty much captured everyone's hearts since its debut back in early 2018. From there it stormed through the festival circuit all over the World before arriving in the caring hands of Shudder and RLJE Films.
In ONE CUT OF THE DEAD, while shooting a low-budget zombie film in an abandoned warehouse, the crew find themselves caught between actual zombies and a mad director who won’t stop rolling. If you think you know what happens next, think again. Filmmaker Shinichiro Ueda turns the film on its head more than once for one of the wildest, funniest, and most surprising zombie movies of all time.
RLJE Films will release One Cut of the Dead on DVD and DVD/Blu-ray Steelbook in North America in one month's time, on June 2nd.
Don't miss out on your chance to own one of the funniest and most heart warming zombie flicks in recent memory. At first you'll be like, Huh? Then you'll be like, Heh? Finally you'll be like, HAH!!!
RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to Shudder’s, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, ONE CUT OF THE DEAD, which will be released on June 2, 2020 on DVD and DVD/Blu-ray SteelBook.Written and directed by Shin'ichirô Ueda (Special Actors), the horror/comedy stars Harumi Shuhama (Ichigo no uta), Takayuki Hamatsu (“Followers”), and Yuzuki Akiyama (“Kamen raidâ Jiô”). The film is based on the play, “Ghost in the Box!” written by Ryoichi Wada. RLJE Films will release ONE CUT OF THE DEAD on DVD for an SRP of $27.97 and on DVD/Blu-ray SteelBook for an SRP of $34.97.ONE CUT OF THE DEAD DVD as well as DVD/Blu-ray SteelBook include the following bonus features:· Outtakes· POM! Instructional Video· Photo GalleryThe DVD/Blu-ray SteelBook also includes the Go-Pro Version of the film.
