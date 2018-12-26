Screen Anarchy's Favorite Films of 2018

Here's our favorite films of 2018, as voted on by more than 20 of our contributing writers, who collectively picked 114 films as their favorites.

1. Roma

2. The Favourite

3 (tie). BlacKkKlansman / You Were Never Really Here

5. Sorry to Bother You

6. Mandy

7. Annihilation

8. Hereditary

9. One Cut of the Dead

10 (tie): Phantom Thread / Shoplifters

We are grateful to everyone who has contributed to the site over the past year, including the many in our community who freely post material. As managing editor, I am especially indebted to Todd Brown, founder and editor, who made all of this possible in the first place.

My fellow editors contribute invaluably behind the scenes, as consultants and advisors, as well as through their written articles here on the site. We are happy to have a grand variety of talented and creative voices from around the globe who offer their own unique perspective with their news articles, festival coverage, and reviews.

Most of all, though, we are grateful to the filmmakers who offer their weird, wacky, and wonderful visions to the world.

In the gallery below, see individual picks by our writers for their favorite films from the past 12 months.





Christopher Bourne, Dustin Chang, Jim Tudor, Andrew Mack, Ard Vijn, Benjamin Umstead, J Hurtado, James Marsh, Kwenton Bellette, Michele "Izzy" Galgana, Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Christopher Webster, Dave Canfield, Eric Ortiz Garcia, Ernesto Zelaya Miñano, Jaime Grijalba Gomez, Joshua Chaplinsky, Kurt Halfyard, Matt Brown, Pierce Conran, Tom Kiesecoms and Zach Gayne contributed to this story.