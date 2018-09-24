Toronto Film Festival Coverage Hollywood Reviews Festival Interviews All Reviews Festival Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Brooklyn Horror 2018: Five More Titles Added to Lineup

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote

BHFF 2018 Poster 430.jpg

Our friends at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival have announced the addition of five more titles to their already impressive lineup. 
 
 
They have added a bit of Can-Con to their lineup with Danishka Esterhazy’s Level 16. Indian horror flick Tumbbad is joining the festival. In addition there are a trio of films from the LatAm region: Tenants, Inner Ghosts and The Night Shifter
 
 
Festival write ups for each new addition are below in a handy gallery. 
 
 
The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival is thrilled to announce five more features joining our 2018 lineup. Our bonus wave of international horror perfectly rounds out the fest and includes the North American Premiere of Paulo Leite’s supernatural thriller INNER GHOSTS and Danishka Esterhazy’s dystopian women-led satire LEVEL 16 (co-presented by The Future of Film is Female), and more!
 
 
Don’t miss Brooklyn Horror Fest October 11th - 18th with events and screenings at Nitehawk Cinema, Syndicated, LIU Kumble Theatre, Videology, Wythe Hotel Cinema and IFP’s Made in NY Media Center.
 

INNER GHOSTS (North American Premiere)

Brazil/Portugal | 2018 | 89 Min | Dir. Paulo Leite

To call Dr. Helen’s research “revolutionary” would be one hell of an understatement. Hoping to find a cure for brain diseases, Helen has developed a theory that such ailments can be treated by testing on ghosts, all of whom, of course, don’t need brain functions in order to act. As Helen sees it, if she can tap into how ghosts do that, she can figure out a way to get brain disease patients to communicate through their souls. Lofty, indeed. But after Helen’s young daughter dies suddenly, she puts her research on hold, refusing to connect to the afterlife anymore. Before long, a stranger’s request sends Helen back to the spirit world; as it turns out, though, something evil has been waiting there for her.

Fans of INSIDIOUS, take note: INNER GHOSTS delivers the same kinds of supernaturally charged goods. Writer-director Paulo Leite’s impressive debut fuses heavy science with a Lin-Shaye-like hero, nightmarish demons, otherworldly twists and a third act that’s as relentlessly assaultive as it is audaciously off-the-wall.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about The Nightshifter

More about Tumbbad

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.