Brooklyn Horror 2018: Five More Titles Added to Lineup

Our friends at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival have announced the addition of five more titles to their already impressive lineup.

They have added a bit of Can-Con to their lineup with Danishka Esterhazy’s Level 16. Indian horror flick Tumbbad is joining the festival. In addition there are a trio of films from the LatAm region: Tenants, Inner Ghosts and The Night Shifter.

Festival write ups for each new addition are below in a handy gallery.

