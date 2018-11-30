Shivers 2018: What The Audiences Liked Best

Number Two: Number 37

Nosipho Dumisa openly references Hitchcock's Rear Window as an inspiration for her debut feature, and to her credit she takes its story in many different directions, instead of opting for a straight remake. In this film, the chair-ridden man behind the binoculars isn't just bored, he's desperate to pay back a debt to a loanshark, and when he spots a murder, his first impuls is to blackmail the murderer. This, of course, does not go exactly as planned.

As our Shelagh Rowan-Legg stated in her review: "...she has gifted us with a taut, exciting story, with a distinctly South African bent and adaptation of the story to her own culture and understanding, in what is one of the most exciting genre debuts in recent years."

Bold words, but the audience in Konstanz agreed with her!

