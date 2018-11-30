Sundance Coverage Indie News Crime Movies International News All Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Shivers 2018: What The Audiences Liked Best

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands
Last week saw the fourth edition of the Shivers genre film festival being held in Konstanz, Germany. Its host, the Zebra Kino, may not be the largest of venues and has only one screen, but it's run by a bunch of film enthusiasts, and their shows are of high quality. Last Sunday's screening of 2001: A Space Odyssey was the best I've ever seen of that film, easily winning from the Dutch arthouse screenings I attended years ago.

And it's not just the quality which makes Shivers worth visiting, it is also their selection. Last year I was surprised at the kick-ass line-up of titles they had pulled together, and this year it's no different. Claire Denis' English language science fiction film High Life opened the festival, and Gaspar Noë's Climax closed it (complete with a huge bowl of sangria in the venue; talk about immersing the audience!).

But what did the attending audiences think? Here is a closer look at the top five highest rated films this festival, and ending up on that list proved to be no mean feat this year.

Voting is done through cards everyone receives at the entrance of each screening, and you vote by ticking a box at the rating of your choice. A score of one means excellent, two is good, three is mediocre, four is meh, and a score of five means awful.

Flip through the next slides to see the top five best rated films of this year's Shivers Film Festival: click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.

(Shivers Festival pictures by Magdalena Meyer, Hanna Kirch and Tosca Siebler, copyright Shivers Festival)

