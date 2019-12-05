Giveaway: Win iTunes Codes For THE WRATH, ONE CUT OF THE DEAD, MON MON MONSTERS And More

Since it is the season of giving ScreenAnarchy has more iTunes codes to give away, thanks to RLJE Films and Shudder.

During the month of December RLJE Films released Christmas Presence, Boar and Tigers Are Not Afraid back on the 3rd. Next week, on the 10th, they will release a trio of Asian horror titles, The Wrath, Mon Mon Monsters and One Cut of The Dead.

Two (2) lucky ScreenAnarchy readers in the U.S. will win an iTunes code each release. That's six (6) codes per winner!

Before we ask our fact finding question have a look below at all the synopses to see what you may be watching for free, courtesy of RLJE Films and Shudder.

CHRISTMAS PRESENCE Written and directed by James Edward Cook A group of friends gather for the holiday season in a remote lodge, but their celebration is cut short when one of them suddenly disappears. As they desperately search for their missing friend, they each begin to have strange visions that drive them to the brink of insanity. They soon discover that a sinister evil is coming for them all and they must face it head on before this winter wonderland turns into a bloody nightmare. BOAR Written and directed by Chris Sun In the harsh Australian outback lives a beast with a ruthless, driving need for blood and destruction. It cares for no one, defends its territory with deadly force, and kills with a raw, animalistic savagery unlike any seen before. Believed to be nothing more than a myth, when the beast ventures closer to civilization, it’s reality cannot be denied. It’s brutal, it’s bloodthirsty, it’s boar. TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID Written and directed by Issa López A haunting horror fairytale set against the backdrop of Mexico’s devastating drug wars; TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID follows a group of orphaned children who are unexpectedly given three magical wishes. As they run from the cartel that murdered their parents and the ghosts that haunt them, they must decide how to use this special gift to save their own lives and the people they love. Acclaimed by critics and filmmakers alike, Guillermo Del Toro has called TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID “an unsparing blend of fantasy and brutality, innocence and evil.” THE WRATH Written and directed by Yoo Young-Seon A mysterious curse has plagued Lee’s family, promising certain death to each of his sons. After his youngest son dies, his pregnant wife now carries the last living heir to the household. Fearing for the safety of her unborn child, she fights to uncover the mystery of this evil spirit and find a way to lift the curse before it’s too late. MON MON MON MONSTERS Written and directed by Giddens Ko A group of classmates doing community service discover two flesh-eating creatures hiding in an old building. One of the creatures is able to escape, but they capture the other one, torturing her while trying to learn what she really is. It soon becomes clear that the first creature’s escape has dire consequences, as she hunts them down and stops at nothing to free her sister. ONE CUT OF THE DEAD Written and directed by Shinichiro Ueda An eccentric and determined director sets out to shoot a low-budget zombie film at an abandoned warehouse. Suddenly the cast and crew find themselves in the middle of an actual zombie invasion. Delighted with the all-too-real turn of events, the director insists that the crew continue filming to capture the terror in all its glory. Now the actors must work together to escape this deranged filmmaker, or this may be their last performance.

Pretty sweet lineup, huh? Okay, find the answer to our fact-finding question below then email us here when you have the answer. This giveaway is open to U.S. residents only and will close at midnight PST on Sunday, November 8th. Ready?

Of the six titles available in December, how many were written and directed by the same person?