J Hurtado's 14 Favorite Indian Films of 2018

Another year of amazing cinema has just wrapped up and as we look forward to whatever greatness 2019 will undoubtedly bring, it's nice ot recognize those films that made 2018 stand out as one of the most interesting and fruitful years in a long time.

I already submitted my overall list of favorite films from 2018, a list which included a couple of Indian films, but this time around I'm focusing on my home away from home to shed a little light on an often ignored corner of the cinematic world. This year I made another journey to India to attend the fabulous MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and that trip yieldeda handful of the favorites on this list. The rest were selected from regular cinema trips to see films released in the US as well as festival screenings. It's an eclectic list comprised of plenty of genre faves alongside more serious festival films with a few mainstream blockbusters thrown in for good measure.

This year sees four languages represented, a bit fewer than usual, but the representation was strong in these industries in 2018. Enough of the vamping, let's get down to my top thirteen Indian films of the year!