ONE CUT OF THE DEAD: Out on Tuesday on SHUDDER!

We will shut up about One Cut of the Dead as soon as we know that everyone, everywhere possible, has finally seen this gem of a zom-com.

While shooting a low-budget zombie film in an abandoned warehouse, the crew find themselves caught between actual zombies and a mad director who won’t stop rolling. If you think you know what happens next, think again. Filmmaker Shinichiro Ueda turns the film on its head more than once for one of the wildest, funniest, and most surprising zombie movies of all time.

Shudder is doing what it can to further the cause and sent a reminder that they will have One Cut of the Dead on their streaming service in the U.S. Canada, UK and Ireland next Tuesday! A press release was sent out and we took it upon ourselves to remove a significan paragraph that gives away on of the best parts of this film. It is best to approach One Cut of the Dead with as blank a sheet as possible, and a little bit of patience. It's definitely the 'wait for it' horror comedy of the decade.