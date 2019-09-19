ONE CUT OF THE DEAD: Out on Tuesday on SHUDDER!
We will shut up about One Cut of the Dead as soon as we know that everyone, everywhere possible, has finally seen this gem of a zom-com.
While shooting a low-budget zombie film in an abandoned warehouse, the crew find themselves caught between actual zombies and a mad director who won’t stop rolling. If you think you know what happens next, think again. Filmmaker Shinichiro Ueda turns the film on its head more than once for one of the wildest, funniest, and most surprising zombie movies of all time.
Shudder is doing what it can to further the cause and sent a reminder that they will have One Cut of the Dead on their streaming service in the U.S. Canada, UK and Ireland next Tuesday! A press release was sent out and we took it upon ourselves to remove a significan paragraph that gives away on of the best parts of this film. It is best to approach One Cut of the Dead with as blank a sheet as possible, and a little bit of patience. It's definitely the 'wait for it' horror comedy of the decade.
Shudder, AMC Networks' premiere streaming destination for exclusive and original genre entertainment, announced today it will present the streaming debut of the Shudder Exclusive film ONE CUT OF THE DEAD this Tuesday, September 24. The hit zombie comedy will be available for all Shudder members to stream in the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland.The movie has been called “the best zombie comedy since Shaun of the Dead” and has a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 63 reviews.During its festival run, ONE CUT OF THE DEAD received numerous awards and accolades, including the Audience Award and Best Director at Fantastic Fest, Best Film at Fantasia, Best Film at Bifan Fantastic Film Festival, Grand Prix at Vevey International Funny Film Festival, the Press Award at Morbido Film Festival, and Audience Awards at Imagine Film Festival, Panic Fest, Brussels International Film Festival, and Lees Film Festival.
