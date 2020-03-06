Rotterdam 2020 Review: SPECIAL ACTORS, Lots Of Fun, Yet Not That Special
Shinichiro Ueda's new comedy has its faults, but is still a great crowd-pleaser.
The tide seems to turn in his favour, however, when he runs into his estranged brother Hiroki (Hiroki Kono), whom he hasn't seen since their mother's death. Hiroki tells him to pay the "Special Actors" agency a visit, where he is hired - on the spot - to take part in mostly harmless con jobs like those mentioned above. But when a new client entrusts the agency with saving their family's inn from an evil UFO cult, everyone has to step up their game.
That's when the story kicks into high gear and presents the audience with all sorts of crazy situations and numerous twists and turns. The whole cast is game, infusing the film with all the glee and enthusiasm necessary to make up for the low production values and overall soap-ish visual presentation.
If all that sounds suspiciously familiar to you and the name Shinichiro Ueda rings a bell, it's because the writer-director also was responsible for the surprise cult hit One Cut of the Dead, which took the international festival circuit by storm back in 2018, garnering rave reviews and collecting countless audience awards. Following up a runaway success like that is never easy, and Special Actors isn't quite able to match the infectious energy and DIY charm of its predecessor. It often feels like Ueda and his actors set their sights on outdoing One Cut of the Dead, yet try a bit too hard: There's a clear tendency for overacting, which, at first, actually works in the film's favour, but can be distracting during the later con-job set-pieces. Speaking of set-pieces: Special Actors' story is told mainly through a series of increasingly ridiculous sequences. A few of the lesser ones feel as if they were originally conceived as stand-alone sketches before being added to the script. This is all held together by a plot that never makes much sense, and also features one twist too many (the very last one) for its own good.
That said, it's still a lot of fun, as long as you don't expect something, well, special. If you're simply looking for two hours of quirky entertainment, Special Actors will most certainly win you over with its disarming enthusiasm and hilarious ideas. With the right audience (and in a packed venue), this is an outright crowd-pleaser that manages to overcome most of its shortcomings with its sheer entertainment value alone.
Special Actors was featured in the International Film Festival Rotterdam's Rotterdämmerung programme and received an audience score of 4.25.
