Fantasia 2026: Raising the Curtain on the 30th Edition of Montreal's Smorgasbord of Genre Cinema

The Repertory Programming and Director Talks This Year Are Exceptionally Wide Raging

First rule of Fantasia: Always seek out the retro screenings, restorations, and post-screening chats with established filmmakers at Fantasia.

Pontypool

One of the true modern classics of Canadian independent cinema is Bruce McDonald and Tony Burgess's book turned radio play turned intellectual zombie film, featuring a pitch-perfect Steven McHattie starring alongside his real life wife, Lisa Houle. A small town talk-radio host has to navigate an infectious disease that spreads through the English language, while trying to figure out, from a church basement no less, if it is all just a hoax.

Bruce McDonald is also on hand for a chat on his prolific career spanning film, radio, television series, documentaries, and music videos. He might even mention Pontypool 2: Pontypool Changes.

An Evening With Don Hertzfeldt

The cult filmmaker -- a viral-gif-meme sensation -- and animator Don Hertzfeldt on the eve of his 50th birthday, appears in person at Fantasia for a retrospective of his work.

From Rejected to It's Such A Beautiful Day to The World of Tomorrow trilogy, Hertzfeldt's surreal and boundary pushing 'stick animations' have found their way into the hearts of several generations from GenX through the Millennials, GenZ and one would hope, GenAlpha.

The Canadian premiere of his brand-new film Paper Trail will play, and perhaps, if we are lucky, we might get to see his The Simpsons bonkers Couch Gag opener from the 2014 season.

Possible Worlds (35mm) and Robert LePage Masterclass

Quebec cinematic icon, playwright and theatre-director, Robert Lapage, who normally breathes the rarefied air of the Canadian high-art scene, made a multiverse-style surreal science fiction picture back in 2000 with Tom McCamus (star of Canadian cult classics I Love A Man In Uniform and The Sweet Hereafter and the inestimable Tilda Swinton. It won a lot of awards at the time, but has since faded into obscurity. This is wonderful opportunity to see this on a 35mm print from the archives. (I wonder if this is the same 35mm print that I saw (and fell instantly in love with) from the balcony of the Elgin Theatre in Toronto at TIFF in 2000.)

A mathematician continuously meets a woman at a bar. Sometimes, she is a scientist, sometimes she is a stockbroker, she might possibly be a serial killer. She also does not seem to remember him from one moment to next. The mathematician also has a dream about strange men who move stones here and there on a rocky waterfront. It is an ethereal, cerebral film that leans heavily on the chemistry of its two wonderful actors, metaphorical Fibonacci rhythms, and exceptional cinematography.

Robert Lepage will be conducting a masterclass lecture the same day, not long after the screening.

Studio Q (aka Misterio)

The boutique restoration and physical media house, Severin, is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year, and it has outdone itself with this 1979 meta-narrative gem set in the realm of Mexican telenovelas, where a TV star finds his reality increasingly blurred with the plot of the soap opera he is making.

Produced in Mexico in the midst of a film production drought due to capricious government control of the industry at a moment telenovelas most thrived, Misterio was directed by Marcela Fernández Violante, a rare female voice in the industry at the time.

Cul-de-$ac

A piece of Quebec cult movie history, this is the first feature film produced by Jean-Mathieu Bérubé and Carlo Harrietha, who began working in 2015 under the name Blood Brothers FX, a Quebec-based team specializing in practical effects.

Cul-de-$ac is a veritable deluge of stunts and special effects wrapped up in a martial arts-horror farce. It is a tour de force that required six years of filming, 127 volunteers, and a budget of approximately $30,000.

The Blood Brothers will also be celebrating their 10th Anniversary at Fantasia with a MasterClass.

Hong Kong Godfather

One of the cardinal rules of Fantasia is to never miss King Wei's retro screening of classic Hong Kong and Shaw Brothers kung fu and violence presented on 35mm prints.

This year it is Lung-Wei Wang's 1985 Hong Kong Godfather, an emotion-charged triad/gangster picture which, according to Peter Taggart, offers "bloody thrills with a cast and crew honed on kung fu movies smashing their way into the gangster arena."

Lung-Wei Wang was the prolific star of many classic kung fu pictures (many with numbers in the title) including Five Fingers Of Death, The First Time is the Last Time, The Five Venoms, 8 Diagram Pole Fighter, Return to the 36th Chamber, The Seventh Curse, and Project A: Part II. -- Kurt Halfyard