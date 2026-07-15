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Fantasia 2026: Raising the Curtain on the 30th Edition of Montreal's Smorgasbord of Genre Cinema

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada

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The Fantasia International Film Festival, North America's current largest genre festival runs from July 16 to August 2, in its 30th edition. With its large size, and 'big tent' scope of everything from everywhere as long it is never boring, the festival is often given the unofficial tagline we love to repeat, 'Summer camp for genre nerds.' 

The Fantasia audience is a very generous audience, with a seemingly unlimited capacity to embrace everything from quiet Japanese family dramas to head smashing action pictures, to cringe inducing body horror. The festival is a lighthouse to guide people back to watching movies in a public space with a large, often vocal, enthusiastic and emotive crowd. The cool embrace of the Hall and J.A. de Sève auditoriums are life-saving escape from the punishingly humid Montreal summers.
 
Over the course of three weeks, the Fantasia offers a plethora of World Premieres, screenings of classic of forgotten cult restorations, life-time achievement presentations, masterclasses, and various extracurricular activities around the city, a significant number of short-film blocks, Asian action pictures that have not yet found their way to Quebec devotees, underground DIY weirdness that is begging to be discovered, and a thriving industry and development space, Frontières Market, its own kind of high energy bubble inside an already roiling festival cauldron. 
 
Several of the Screen Anarchy staff will be your (literal) boots on the ground, and have their eyeballs (figuratively) glued the screen for the entire span of festival. This curtain raiser is what we are looking forward to. Browse through the gallery below, for some of what is in store for those happy to be back in in Montreal, and you will see an exceptional group of Fantasia Alumni-filmmakers returning for the 30th edition of the festival, as well as new filmmakers, and films that are both subversive, silly, challenging, perhaps a wee bit dangerous, and completely out of left field.


Andrew Mack and J Hurtado contributed to this story.

Her Private Hell

Opening Fantasia is the latest work from Danish wunderkind Nicolas Winding Refn. Her Private Hell combines science fiction and horror elements into one of his signature hypnotic neon-infused dreamscapes. The film is guided by an original score from legendary Pino Donaggio, the haunting maestro from Nic Roeg's Don't Look Now and Brian DePalma's Blow Out.

Set in a future-noir urban landscape and featuring a leather clad Giallo-esque serial killer, this will be nothing, if not a supremely stylish experience, one to be experienced with the opening night crowd.

Director Nicolas Winding Refn is also receiving the 2026 Cheval Noir Career Achievement award, and will also be on hand to deliver a MasterClass before the screening of the film. If you are a longtime fan of the director's work, from Bleeder, The Pusher Trilogy, Valhalla Rising, Bronson, Drive, Only God Forgives and The Neon Demon, then this is the festival to drink your fill. -- Kurt Halfyard

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