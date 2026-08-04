Fantasia 2026: Audience Awards Announced!

Fantasia has all but wrapped up for 2026. We returned home after taking up the final leg of the festival after Kurt kicked us off opening weekend and Josh held the line during the industry heavy first full week of programming. Some of us still have a couple reviews to fine tune before officially calling it on coverage for this year, so stay tuned.

The Audience Awards, Prix du Public, have just been announced and French mockumentary I Love Paris won the Gold Audience Award for Best International Feature. Yusuke Iwasaki's AnyMart took home the Gold Audience Award for Best Asian Feature and Masanao Kawajiri's Cherry and Virgin, received the Gold Audience Award for Best Animated Feature. Harrison Houde's dramady Tight Lettuce received the Gold Audience Award for Best Quebec Feature and Michael Gabriele's Unholy Night for Best Canadian Feature.

All the winners are announced below.