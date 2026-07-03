TIGHT LETTUCE: An Introducton to Fantasia-bound Dark Comedy
Harrison Houde's Tight Lettuce will have its World Premiere during the opening weekend of Fantasia, on Saturday, July 18th.
Based on a true story, told to Houde by a friend and their father, the Quebecois dark comedy is Houde's feature film debut. They co-wrote the story with their lead Dakota Daulby and Rayden Wickop, co-writer on Houde's short film, Vinnie's Girl.
Further details are below, along with the trailer and a small gallery of stills. Look for a review from our own Kurt Halfyard during the opening weekend of Fantasia.
Harrison Houde's Tight LettuceTurns an Absurdist Lens on the Father-Son Relationshipwith Longlegs' Dakota Daulby & Curling's Emmanuel BilodeauWorld Premiere at Fantasia July 18, 2026Vesperia Films is excited to announce that the Fantasia International Film Festival will host the World Premiere of Harrison Houde's Tight Lettuce, a dark comedy based on a true story. Co-writer Dakota Daulby (Shōgun, Longlegs) headlines this true comedic tale about a son's impossible love for his father (Emmanuel Bilodeau, Soft Shell Man, Curling) a magnetic heroin and fentanyl addict whom he films in a desperate attempt to save him. Tight Lettuce will screen to its very first audiences on July 18 as part of the Fantasia International Film Festival.Tight Lettuce is Houde's directorial debut, co-written and executive produced with Daulby under their Vesperia Films banner, with Daulby starring and Houde in a cameo. Produced by Vital Productions' Serge Desrosiers, Tight Lettuce will have a Quebec theatrical release later this summer through Vital Distribution.Ahead of the world premiere, Houde shared, "This isn't my story. It belongs to a friend of mine and his father, and they trusted me to tell it. I took that seriously. A lot of what's on screen is true; the scenes that feel out-of-pocket, or wild, are often the ones we didn't have to make up. The heart of the film is a son who keeps loving his father through all of the chaos. It portrays the ravages of addiction, holding comedy and devastation moment to moment."Tight Lettuce is a dark comedy about Joel's steadfast love for his father, Bodo, who is battling an addiction to heroin and fentanyl. Despite Bodo's denial and the chaos his addiction brings, Joel documents his father's struggle, hoping to inspire change. As their bond deepens, Joel can choose to confront his father or cherish the time they have left together.
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