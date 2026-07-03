TIGHT LETTUCE: An Introducton to Fantasia-bound Dark Comedy

Harrison Houde's Tight Lettuce will have its World Premiere during the opening weekend of Fantasia, on Saturday, July 18th.

Based on a true story, told to Houde by a friend and their father, the Quebecois dark comedy is Houde's feature film debut. They co-wrote the story with their lead Dakota Daulby and Rayden Wickop, co-writer on Houde's short film, Vinnie's Girl.

Further details are below, along with the trailer and a small gallery of stills. Look for a review from our own Kurt Halfyard during the opening weekend of Fantasia.