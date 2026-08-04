ATLAS KING: Character Posters For Action Thriller Starring UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping (Exclusive)

We have your first exclusive, first look at the character posters for Nika Agiashvili's action thriller, Atlas King.

Atlas King returns home to find the city’s fight game is now ruled by ruthless crime boss Clay Emerson, whose iron grip threatens to wipe out the last remnants of his former empire and seize total control of the city. Savage clashes in the ring, a high-stakes heist and an explosive showdown push Atlas to the edge, forcing him to confront Clay in a final battle of empires.

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping takes the lead in this one. He stars along with Sarah Wayne Callies, Cuba Gooding Jr., and George Finn. Nika Agiashvili (Daughter of the Wolf) wrote and directed Atlas King which will be available on Digital and On-Demand on August 21st, 2026 from Saban Pictures.

The complete gallery of character posters is below. We have included the trailer as well.