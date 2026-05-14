TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA: Canadian Premiere to Happen at Fantasia International Film Festival
The event chosen for the Canadian Premiere of Jane Schoenbrun's Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma has been announced.
A queer director making a slasher franchise sequel becomes obsessed with casting the original film's 'final girl,' leading both women into psychological and sexual chaos.
The Cannes-selected, stylish slasher will play in a coveted spot on the opening weekend of Fantasia International Film Festival, on Friday, July 17th. This makes it three in a row for the director- their previous films I Saw The TV Glow and We're All Going to The World's Fair both screened there.
Apart from that great news comes word of a 'Camp is in Session' North American tour for the flick, with stops in 5 U.S. cities throughout July before it hits cinemas on August 14th. The five cities, dates, venues and events are listed in the graphic below.
Schoenbrun and her star, Hannah Einbinder, will be in attendance that night in Montreal.
MUBI ANNOUNCES MONTREAL’SFANTASIA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALAS THE CANADIAN PREMIERE FOR JANE SCHOENBRUN’STEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMASTARRING HANNAH EINBINDER AND GILLIAN ANDERSONMUBI, the global distributor, streaming service and production company, has announced Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival as the Canadian Premiere and a stop on the “Camp is in Session” North American tour for Jane Schoenbrun’s (I Saw the TV Glow, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair) highly-anticipated new film, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma. The Fantasia screening will take place on Friday, July 17 at the SGW Alumni Auditorium with Schoenbrun and Einbinder in attendance for a special Q&A. Following the North American tour, the film will be released in Canadian theatres on August 14.Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma stars Emmy®-winning actresses Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files, Sex Education, Scoop). The film also stars Amanda Fix, Arthur Conti, Eva Victor, Zach Cherry, Sarah Sherman, Patrick Fischler, Dylan Baker, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kevin McDonald, Quintessa Swindell, and Jack Haven. It is written and directed by Schoenbrun. Producers are Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B.Following the rapturous response to the world premiere of Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma as the Opening Film in Un Certain Regard at Cannes, Jane Schoenbrun and Hannah Einbinder will embark on a special multi-city screening tour of the US and Canada. The “Camp is in Session” tour will feature Q&As with Schoenbrun and Einbinder at special screenings in New York, Provincetown, San Francisco, Montreal, Portland, and Medfield, Massachusetts.Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma marks Schoenbrun’s fourth feature, following I Saw the TV Glow (2024), We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (2021), and A Self-Induced Hallucination (2018).After years of slapdash sequels and waning fandom, the Camp Miasma slasher franchise is handed over to an enthusiastic young director for resurrection. But when she visits the original movie's star, a now-reclusive actress shrouded in mystery, the two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium.See a full list of the regional tour dates below:Monday, June 1NewFest PrideNew York, NYThursday, June 11Provincetown Film FestivalProvincetown, MASaturday, June 27Frameline50, the 50th San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film FestivalSan Francisco, CAFriday, July 17Fantasia FestMontreal, QC, CanadaSaturday, July 18Coolidge Corner Theatre at Camp Rocky WoodsMedfield, MASaturday, July 25Pam Cut Tomorrow TheaterPortland, OR
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