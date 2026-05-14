TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA: Canadian Premiere to Happen at Fantasia International Film Festival

The event chosen for the Canadian Premiere of Jane Schoenbrun's Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma has been announced.

A queer director making a slasher franchise sequel becomes obsessed with casting the original film's 'final girl,' leading both women into psychological and sexual chaos.

The Cannes-selected, stylish slasher will play in a coveted spot on the opening weekend of Fantasia International Film Festival, on Friday, July 17th. This makes it three in a row for the director- their previous films I Saw The TV Glow and We're All Going to The World's Fair both screened there.

Apart from that great news comes word of a 'Camp is in Session' North American tour for the flick, with stops in 5 U.S. cities throughout July before it hits cinemas on August 14th. The five cities, dates, venues and events are listed in the graphic below.

Schoenbrun and her star, Hannah Einbinder, will be in attendance that night in Montreal.