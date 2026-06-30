COLONY Official Trailer: Latest From Korean Zombie Master Yeon Sang-ho Coming This August

Yeon Sang-ho's newest zombie epic, Colony, is coming to theaters on August 28th, 2026. The distributor, those fine folks at Well Go USA, released the official trailer today. If you have not seen it yet, please do so down below. It looks wild.

Horror master Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan) directs a new Korean zombie thriller starring Gianna Jun and Koo Kyo-hwan. Professor Se-jeong (Ji-hyun) is thrust into a bloody nightmare when a rapidly mutating virus is released during a biotech conference causing authorities to seal the facility. Trapped inside with no escape, Se-jeong along with a small group of survivors must fight to stay alive while the infected undergo horrific transformations.

Colony stars Gianna Jun, Koo Kyo-hwan, Ji Chang-wook, Shin Hyun-been, Kim Shin-rock, and GO Soo.