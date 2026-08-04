BLOODY TENNIS: Shudder Acquires U.S. Rights For Sports-Themed Horror Flick

The film takes the world of elite sports to disturbing new extremes, filled with brutal ambition, blood-sucking leeches and hard-hitting serves. After being admitted to an elite tennis academy hidden deep in Southern Europe, Sophie (Guldberg Kampp) must contend not only with the fierce brutality of her teammates but with the school’s increasingly sinister undercurrents, where competitive sports are taken to their painful limits and only the hungriest survive.

Adam Koehler, director, acquisitions and productions at IFC Entertainment Group, said, “ ‘Bloody Tennis’ serves up an unexpectedly wild ride that will keep viewers exhilarated from start to finish. Distinctive, elegant, and gleefully offbeat, it’s exactly the kind of bold, boundary-pushing horror we strive to champion at Shudder. We’re thrilled to give this unforgettable film a home on our platform.”

“Bloody Tennis” stars Sandra Guldberg Kampp (“Foundation”), Golden Globe nominee Helena Zengel (“News of the World,” “The Legend of Ochi”), Tracy Gotoas (“Safe House”), Lucie Zhang (“Paris,” “13th District”), Lily Taieb (“The French Dispatch,” “Bergman Island”), Elina Löwensohn (“Schindler’s List”) and Zlatko Burić (“Triangle of Sadness”).