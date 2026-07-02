Fantasia 2026: Final Wave Announced, HER PRIVATE HELL & FREAKS PART II to Bookend 30th Edition

Okay, are you ready? The final wave of titles and additional programming for the 30th Edition of Fantasia is here and it is a whopper.

The opening and closing films have been announced. Nicola Winding Refn's Her Private Hell will this year and Canadian filmmakers Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein will close out this year's festival with Freaks Part II, the sequel to their 2018 movie, Freaks.

Guys who always want us to include their middle name's initials, Mark H. Rapaport (Hippo) and Seth A Smith (Tin Can, The Crescent), return to the festival with their films, Godhead and Permanent Damage respectively. Both are World Premieres.

Another Canadian filmmaker is making their feature film debut after having many shorts feature at Fantasia is Ashlea Wessel. Their creature feature Junction Row is also having its World Premiere at the festival. We have covered their work for a while, seen them pitch during Frontieres, it's just nice to see them get their shot.

Key Asian films screening at the festival include the World Premiere of Japanese folk-horror, Village of Eight Gravestones, from Takashi Shimizu who will be honored at the festival with the Chevel Noir Career Achievement Award. Their other film, The Mouths,will have its North American premiere as well. Yeon Sang-ho's Colony, Kiyoshi Kurosawa's The Samurai and the Prisoner, Myanmar’s first found-footage horror film, Last Footage, from Arkar Soe Oo, Eriko Katagiri’s werewolf tale, When You Open The Door, and Yoshitoshi Shinomiya’s animation, A New Dawn, are included this year.

Beyond that, there are a half dozen or so retro screenings planned this year, master classes with Refn and Montreal-based sfx group Blood Brothers FX, Louise Portal and Robert Lepgae. Opening weekend there will be a round of Final Exam Horror Trivia hosted by director Ted Geoghegan, Fangoria's Michael Gingold, and Hollywood Suite's Cam Maitland. Morbido alumni, Mexican film historian and curator Abraham Castillo Flores will give a lecture that traces a media archeology of mummy horror cinema made in Mexico, The Testament of the Mexican Mummy.

Truly we could go on and on. The final wave is always a cram everything we didn't include until now kind of annoucement. A gallery of highlighted features is all the way down at the bottom.

Born in 1972 in Japan’s Gunma Prefecture, Takashi Shimizu studied theatre in university before quickly establishing himself as a master of horror with the JU-ON saga, which began as a direct-to-video production where he served as the creator, screenwriter, and director. The first theatrical feature, JU-ON: THE GRUDGE (2002), became an instant classic of Japanese horror, influencing both regional and worldwide cinema thanks to its explosive success at the box office and on the festival circuit (including a screening at Fantasia 2003). Following this global triumph, Shimizu directed its first two American remakes in 2004 and 2006 and became the first Japanese filmmaker to top the U.S. box office. In addition to horror gems like MAREBITO (2004), REINCARNATION (2005), and SANA (2023), Shimizu has demonstrated his versatility with the live-action adaptation of the Ghibli children’s classic KIKI’S DELIVERY SERVICE (2014) and the sci-fi thriller HUMUNCULUS (2021). He also fosters young talent as an Executive Producer, having helped launch the careers of filmmakers such as Yuta Shimotsu ( NEW GROUP , Fantasia 2025) and Eriko Katagiri ( WHEN YOU OPEN THE DOOR , Fantasia 2026). Fantasia is proud to celebrate his career – while illustrating that he remains a prolific and pertinent director – with the World Premiere of VILLAGE OF EIGHT GRAVESTONES and the North American Premiere of THE MOUTHS .

Join us in celebrating a filmmaker who’s given his absolute everything to cinema, in his talents as an artist, in his love as a curator and preservationist, and in his power as a spokesperson for renegade genre art. Nicolas Winding Refn has made the film world a better place for us all – and we love him for it.

Off-set, Refn has used his visibility throughout his career to champion underappreciated filmmakers whose work he admires, spearheaded intensive restorations, and curated retrospectives to re-contextualize neglected works. He’s created a coffee table book on exploitation poster art and even founded byNWR.com – a bespoke streaming home for multitudes of restorations he and his team initiate, which he runs as a living digital museum.

In the opening minutes of our 30th edition, Fantasia will award a Cheval Noir Career Achievement Award to the extraordinary Danish director, screenwriter, and producer Nicolas Winding Refn. A singular storytelling poet, gifted stylist, and boundary-pushing provocateur, Refn has been a transformative force in world cinema since bursting out of Copenhagen with the instant-classic crime drama PUSHER (1996), which simultaneously launched the careers of Mads Mikkelsen and Zlatco Buric. Over the 30 years that followed, he’s blessed us with such dark treasures as BLEEDER (1999), FEAR X (2003), PUSHER 2 (2004), PUSHER 3 (2005), BRONSON (2008), VALHALLA RISING (2009), DRIVE (2011), ONLY GOD FORGIVES (2013), THE NEON DEMON (2016), the Amazon series Too Old To Die Young (2019) and Netflix’s Copenhagen Cowboy (2023), and now, the immaculate HER PRIVATE HELL (2026), which celebrates its Canadian Premiere as our Opening Film.

Fantasia is very pleased to reveal its massive final wave of titles, their numerous 2026 competitions, and selections of jurors – as well as this year’s plethora of special events, career awards, and artist talks!

The festival website is now live with the complete lineup of over 125 features and 200+ shorts available to be explored. Ticket pre-sales open at 10:00AM on July 3.

The Fantasia International Film Festival will celebrate its upcoming 30th edition with an electrifying program of screenings, workshops, and events running from July 16 through August 2, 2026, returning to the Concordia Hall and J.A. de Sève cinemas, with additional screenings and events at Montréal’s Cinéma du Musée.

Takashi Shimizu’s VILLAGE OF EIGHT GRAVESTONES , Bob Colaers’ ATTACK ON PARADISE , Atsushi Nishigori’s GROTESQQQUE , Seth A Smith’s PERMANENT DAMAGE , Eriko Katagiri’s WHEN YOU OPEN THE DOOR , Mark H. Rapaport’s GODHEAD , Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s THE SAMURAI AND THE PRISONER , Casper Kelly’s BUDDY , Nicolas Athané and Marco Nguyen’s JIM QUEEN , Ashlea Wessel’s JUNCTION ROW , Louis Godbout’s LA PLACE , Aitore Zholdaskali’s SICKO , Dimitri Planchon and Jean-Paul Guigue’s BLAISE , Yoshitoshi Shinomiya’s A NEW DAWN , and Jack Lee Chun-Kit and Kwok Ka-Hei’s UNIDENTIFIED MURDER are among the massive final wave of 2026 titles announced by the Montreal festival

FANTASIA’S 30TH EDITION OPENING WITH CANADIAN PREMIERE OF HER PRIVATE HELL, CLOSING WITH WORLD PREMIERE OF FREAKS PART II, PRESENTING CAREER AWARDS TO NICOLAS WINDING REFN AND TAKASHI SHIMIZU, AND MUCH MORE!

ADDITIONAL THIRD WAVE TITLES

THE FOX (d. Dario Russo)

AFTER SCHOOL (The Netherlands) – dirs. Merijn Scholte Albers and Tobias Smeets

There’s been a lot of talk about the lack of quality movie comedy these days, but the Netherlands did not get that memo, because AFTER SCHOOL is, to put it simply, utterly hilarious. Directors Albers (co-founder of the Dutch comedy YouTube channel Mastermovies) and Smeets (a co-writer on Fantasia 2025’s STRAIGHT OUTTA SPACE) have crafted a terrific tale of self-respect, public humiliation, friendship, and revenge that gets funnier – and nastier – as it goes. AFTER SCHOOL is so hilarious throughout that it may surprise you to learn that it’s also a sharp examination of toxic masculinity on all sides (yeah, really!). Canadian Premiere.

BAGWORM (USA) – dir. Oliver Bernsen

An anxious, socially inept doomer steps on a rusty nail and plunges into an acetaminophen-filled spiral of fungus, tetanus, and unintentional incelmaxxing. Stylishly grimy and gross-out hilarious, like a cross between the filthy comedy of RATS! and the uncomfortable sleaze of ALL JACKED UP AND FULL OF WORMS, BAGWORM will have you gagging and laughing with glee and disgust. Official Selection: Sitges Film Festival 2025, SXSW 2026, Calgary Underground Film Festival 2026. Quebec Premiere.

BLADES OF THE GUARDIANS (Hong Kong/China) – dir. Yuen Wo-Ping

A bounty hunter (Wu Jing) fights off other martial artists in the desert, in this rousing, dynamic wuxia adventure of truly epic proportions from legendary action choreographer Yuen Wo-Ping.

COCOON – ONE SUMMER OF GIRLHOOD (Japan) – dir. Yukimitsu Ina

Commissioned by NHK, Japan’s public broadcaster, to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII, the first production from Sasayuri, a new studio founded by longtime Ghibli talent Hitomi Tateno, adapts Machiko Kyo’s tragic manga about the final days of war. On a tiny island at the very southern tip of the Japanese archipelago, life for wide-eyed San, her cool friend Mayu, and other girls brought there by the Army could almost be mistaken for paradise... but the awful truth isn’t far off. The enemy is coming, and some things will be lost forever. Animation Plus Section. Canadian Premiere.

COLONY (South Korea) – dir. Yeon Sang-ho

Fresh off its recent Cannes launch, Fantasia will showcase the Canadian Premiere of COLONY, the stunning new feature from celebrated South Korean genre auteur Yeon Sang-ho (TRAIN TO BUSAN, Fantasia 2016; SEOUL STATION, Fantasia 2016; and THE KING OF PIGS, Fantasia 2011). Se-jeong (Gianna Jun, of ASSASSINATION and MY SASSY GIRL), a biotechnology professor, attends a biotech conference that turns into blood-soaked terror, and a fight for survival against mindless, cannibalistic attackers infected with a rapidly mutating virus. Canadian Premiere.

DANCE FREAK (USA) – dirs. Alan Resnick and Robby Reckleff

An infectious virus causes a pulsing, uncontrollable urge to move, dance, and destroy in this outrageous dark comedy about the power of dance and the violent alienation of contemporary life. From Alt-comedy legend Alan Resnick and his Wham City collaborator Robby Rackleff, who also co-stars, with a cast that includes Stavros Halkias (BUGONIA, LET’S START A CULT), Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live), and Conner O’Malley (RAP WORLD). Official Selection: Tallahassee Film Festival. Underground Section. Canadian Premiere.

DRAG (USA) – dirs. Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer

Two sisters (Lizzy Caplan and Lucy DeVito) find themselves trapped in a remote house when one of them throws her back out during a robbery attempt and the owner (John Stamos!) unexpectedly returns in this twisted dark comedy from producer Danny DeVito. DRAG successfully takes a simple premise and goes the distance with it, well into unexpected places that keep twisting the knife and ramping up the sinister laughs. Official Selection: SXSW 2026, Overlook 2026, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival 2026. Canadian Premiere.

THE FOX (Australia) – dir. Dario Russo

In this darkly comic folktale, an affable foxhunter (Jai Courtney) encounters a talking Fox (voiced by Olivia Colman) who offers him an opportunity to transform his fiancée (Emily Browning) into the perfect woman. Riotously funny and brilliantly subversive, THE FOX pops with puppeteered animal characters and committed human performances from a cast that includes Damon Herriman, Claudia Doumit, Zlatko Burić and the voice of Sam Neil as an especially gruff magpie. Official Selection: Adelaide Film Festival 2025, SXSW 2026. Winner: Best Narrative Feature, Calgary Underground Film Festival 2026. Quebec Premiere.

THE JOURNEY TO GYEONG-JU (South Korea) – dir. Kim Mi-jo

For a mother and her three surviving daughters, what starts out as a mission of vengeance becomes an unpredictable and personal voyage of love, loss, and redemption. If LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE were told as a tale of retribution. Director Kim Mi-jo brilliantly mixes elements of family drama, dark humor, and revenge thriller into a surprisingly emotional and layered character-driven story. After her incredible performance in PARASITE, Lee Jung-eun brings poignant depth to her lead role here as a grieving mother. The bond she has with co-stars Kong Hyo-jin (CRUSH AND BLUSH), Park So-dam (SPECIAL DELIVERY), and Lee Yeon (JUVENILE JUSTICE) is truly special. Official Selection: Hawaii International Film Festival 2025. Canadian Premiere.

THE LEADER (USA) – dir. Michael Gallagher

Tim Blake Nelson (O BROTHER WHERE ART THOU, THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS) and Vera Farmiga (THE CONJURING, THE DEPARTED) give fervent performances as the leaders of the Heaven’s Gate cult in this penetrating study of the largest mass suicide in American history. Featuring Jim Parsons (CBS’ The Big Bang Theory, Broadway’s Titaníque) in an effective against-type role as the cult’s most loyal acolyte, this haunting and compelling saga of a nearly-30-year-old tragedy has painfully relevant things to say today about how susceptible minds can be twisted toward blind allegiance. Official Selection: Tribeca Film Festival 2026. Canadian Premiere.

MATAPANKI (Chile) – dir. Diego “Mapache” Fuentes

After gaining alcohol-fueled superpowers, Ricardo, a young punk from the outskirts, sets out to change society, but one brutal mistake will ignite an international conflict, with him at the eye of the storm. With aesthetic allusions to the great Gakuryu Ishii, MATAPANKI captures an underlying rage and – instead of fueling hatred –feeds into a radical spirit and creative energy that’s inspiring without being cloying. An absolute pleasure to watch with a crowd, this raucous, revolutionary work of cinema should inspire you to take to the streets and create the world you want to live in. Official Selection: Berlin International Film Festival 2026, Slamdance 2026, Fantaspoa 2026. Underground Section. Canadian Premiere.

PAPAYA (Brazil) – dir. Priscilla Kellen

Passionate about flying, a tiny papaya seed in the Amazonian forest must keep moving to avoid rooting. Through perseverance, she discovers the power of her roots, triggering a revolution that transforms her world and fulfills her dreams in an unexpected way. A stunning animated masterpiece by Brazilian filmmaker Priscilla Kellen, vibrantly colorful, profoundly moving, and resonant with ecological concerns, PAPAYA is a tale told without dialogue so as to be a feast for all. It’s an important film about the world we live in, the issues we collectively face and how a small seed could change the face of the earth. Mon Premier Fantasia and Animation Plus Sections. Canadian Premiere.

THE PERIL AT PINCER POINT (UK) – dirs. Jake Kuhn and Noah Stratton-Twine

In this beautiful, monochromatic absurdist comedy, a layabout sound recordist is sent to a remote island at the behest of the tyrannical filmmaker, P.W. Griffin. With a dash of THE WICKER MAN, a sprinkle of Guy Maddin, a hint of HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS, and a generous helping of Roger Corman, THE PERIL AT PINCER POINT is a delightfully eccentric love letter to British cinema. With an artisanal, handmade aesthetic and an improvisational spirit, filmmakers Noah Stratton-Twine and Jake Kuhn blend tactile ingenuity with gleeful absurdity to create a singular cinematic experience that makes going to the movies fun again. Official Selection: SXSW 2026. Underground Section. Canadian Premiere.

RECLUSE (USA) – dir. Henry Chaisson

When a sound recordist is summoned back to her childhood home to care for her father, a famous artist rumored to have dabbled in the occult, she must confront the unearthed demons of her family’s past and contend with the house’s dark, malevolent energy. The eerie feature directorial debut of Henry Chaisson (writer of ANTLERS and SERVANT) stars Sasha Frolova (THE EMPTY MAN), Toby Poser (MOTHER OF FLIES), Xander Berkeley (TERMINATOR 2: JUDGEMENT DAY), and Kimball Farley (HIPPO). Official Selection: Tribeca Film Festival 2026. Canadian Premiere.

THE SEOUL GUARDIANS (South Korea) – dirs. Kim Jong-woo, Kim Shin-wan, and Cho Chul-young

This thrilling, award-winning documentary recounts the events surrounding the imposition of martial law in Korea in December 2024, and the peaceful uprising of civilians against dictatorship. The film masterfully conveys the urgency, disbelief, and visceral fear of a new dictatorship felt by Koreans in that decisive moment, using footage from both inside and outside the walls of the National Assembly. Official Selection: Rotterdam Film Festival 2026, Hot Docs 2026. Documentaries from the Edge Section. Quebec Premiere.

WE’RE NOTHING AT ALL (Hong Kong) – dir. Herman Yau

Inspired by the 1998 Wuhan Bus Blast in China, Herman Yau’s WE’RE NOTHING AT ALL follows three men from different backgrounds whose lives connect after a Valentines’ Day bomb attack. The film continues the director’s longstanding commitment to presenting marginalized communities and the unseen struggles of sexual minorities with empathy and humanity. Official selection: Hong Kong International Film Festival 2026, Audience Choice Award. Quebec Premiere.

FANTASIA RETRO RETURNS WITH A BOLD ASSORTMENT OF RESTORATION PREMIERES, RARE PRINTS, AND SPECIAL SCREENINGS

FORTY DEUCE (d. Paul Morrissey)

Fantasia’s long-standing showcase of classic film restorations and rare 35mm screenings returns with big-screen showings of landmark works from Takashi Miike. Robert Lepage, Paul Morrissey, Johnny Wang Lung-Wei, Marcela Fernández Violante. Takeshi Koike, Tibor Takács, Chang Cheh, and more.

CITY WAR (Hong Kong, 1988) – dir. Sun Chung

Superstars Chow Yun-Fat and Ti Lung reunite on screen after the mega-success of A BETTER TOMORROW I and II, in this rarely seen Hong Kong action classic. Directed by veteran Shaw Brothers action maestro Sun Chung (HUMAN LANTERNS, AVENGING EAGLE), who was like a nasty wuxia Ringo Lam of the 1970s. CITY WAR is loaded with humor, strong characters, intense drama, and brutal, totally nuts gunfights. World Theatrical Premiere of Shout! Factory’s New 4K Restoration, Courtesy of Radial Entertainment and AGFA.

LE CONFESSIONNAL (Canada, 1985) – dir. Robert Lepage

Robert Lepage’s landmark first feature is set in the 1950s, while Hitchcock was shooting I CONFESS, and the 1980s, when two brothers with nothing in common set out to find one of their biological fathers. A rarity in this digital age, the film will be presented as it should be, with an archival 35mm print. Special 35mm Screening celebrating Robert Lepage’s Denis-Héroux Award.

THE DELINQUENT (Hong Kong, 1973) – dirs. Chang Cheh and Kuei Chih-Hung

A young man’s fists erupt furiously against thugs in this classic, jointly directed by two legendary Hong Kong filmmakers: action legend Chang Cheh (5 VENOMS, ONE ARMED SWORDSMAN) and horror master Kuei Chih-Hung (KILLER CONSTABLE, BOXER’S OMEN). Filled with breathtaking action including a bloody, wild climax choreographed by Lau Kar-Leung (DRUNKEN MASTER 2) and Tang Chia (AVENGING EAGLE), who revolutionized the style of cinematic kung fu, this time with an extra edge of roughness. A true classic, now newly restored from the original negative, ready to blast with Shaw Scope excitement. World Premiere of Arrow Films’ New 2K Restoration.

FORTY DEUCE (USA, 1982) – dir. Paul Morrissey

New York City, 1982. Street hustler Ricky (Kevin Bacon, reprising his Obie Award-winning role) devises a plan to shake down a wealthy john (Orson Bean, BEING JOHN MALKOVICH) in order to make a drug buy in this vivid snapshot of a pre-gentrification NYC from legendary underground director Paul Morrissey (FLESH FOR FRANKENSTEIN), adapted from Alan Bowne’s off-off-Broadway play. Bacon proves in this early performance that he was a talent to watch, and his fellow hustlers are all memorably real and convincing. Difficult to see for decades, FORTY DEUCE has been newly restored, returning in full-grime glory. World Premiere of Vinegar Syndrome’s New 4K Restoration.

FULL BLAST (Canada, 1999) – dir. Rodrigue Jean

As the only factory in a small Acadian town is hit with an indefinite strike, a group of friends try to make a living and survive, notably by reforming their old band. But the bonds between them are no longer what they once were, in this town where time does not heal wounds. Rodrigue Jean’s debut feature film. Special Screening celebrating Louise Portal’s Denis-Héroux Award.

GOZU (Japan, 2003) – dir. Takashi Miike

Few names are as necessary to Fantasia’s 30th anniversary as that of Takashi Miike, Japan’s innovative master of marginal, often maniacal cinema, whose work was first introduced to the West with our 1997 North American Premiere of FUDOH. His enormous filmography is full of strange and startling material, but few of his films are as delightfully confounding as 2003’s GOZU. A gangster’s search for his boss’ missing body becomes an odyssey into deeply disturbing absurdity in this fever dream that defies deciphering. World Premiere of New Wave Films’ New 4K Restoration, Courtesy of Radiance Films.

HAYOP KA! (Philippines, 2021) – dir. Avid Liongoren

Fantasia is thrilled to revisit HAYOP KA!, a feature that could have been a gamechanger for animation in the Philippines, had it not had the misfortune of coming out just as the pandemic hit (Fantasia’s 2021 presentation of the film was relegated to an online screening), and only a limited lifespan on Netflix. Fortunately, the heroic preservationists at Deaf Crocodile have rescued the film from obscurity with a forthcoming Blu-ray release, and so director Avid Liongoren (whose new film ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH makes its North American debut at Fantasia this year) gets a proper festival screening at last. An energetic and affectionate satire of racy television soap operas, told with colorful, eye-catching cartoon animals, HAYOP KA! is a funny, sexy farce with a great big, throbbing organ... by which we mean its heart! Animation Plus Section. Special Screening, Courtesy of Deaf Crocodile Films.

HONG KONG GODFATHER (Hong Kong, 1985) – dir. Johnny Wang Lung-Wei

Imagine Peckinpah’s THE WILD BUNCH combined with John Woo’s films, but with nastier, sharper weapons and lots of kung fu. HONG KONG GODFATHER is a rarely-seen triad actioner with a totally bonkers bloodbath ending. Director Johnny Wang Lung-Wei, who was famous for playing baddies in many Shaw films (KID WITH THE GOLDEN ARMS, BOXER’S OMEN), also serves as action choreographer, writer, and supporting actor in his second feature, and goes all-out in this intense gangster tale filmed in the final year of Shaw Studios, when budgets were slashed but martial-arts creativity was still thriving. Unavailable and long out of print on physical media. Special 35mm Screening.

LES LOUPS (Canada, 2014) – dir. Sophie Deraspe

Élie (Evelyne Brochu), a young woman from Montreal struggling with an identity crisis, travels to a fishing village in the Magdalen Islands at the height of the ice melt, during the seal-hunting season. ANTIGONE, director Sophie Deraspe’s third feature, also stars Louise Portal. Special Screening celebrating Louise Portal’s Denis-Héroux Award.

METAL MESSIAH (Canada, 1978) – dir. Tibor Takács

The long-lost Canadian glam musical sci-fi gem returns to the screen. After learning of an evil rock promoter’s plan to use heavy metal to keep society sedated in a cycle of hedonistic pleasure, a stylish metallic alien arrives on Earth to save humanity and rock out! Running along a similar wavelength as PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE, but with the arthouse noir flair of ALPHAVILLE, Tibor Takács’ retrofuturist rock opera examines the power of political capitalism and its stranglehold on freedom, true pleasure, and individualism, as the film puts a magnifying glass to what we consume, where it comes from, and the hidden agendas behind mass media. From the director of THE GATE! World Premiere of Canadian International Pictures’ New 4K Restoration.

PONTYPOOL (Canada, 2008) – dir. Bruce McDonald

A brazen radio host (Stephen McHattie) and his team are besieged in their church-basement studio when their town falls victim to a language virus in Bruce McDonald’s bold and singular Canadian horror classic. Based on the acclaimed novel by Tony Burgess, PONTYPOOL is a film that relies on imagination, language, and the mystery of hive mentality, much like the radio play, WAR OF THE WORLDS. With a standout performance by the great McHattie (also on the Fantasia screen in this year’s PERMANENT DAMAGE) sharing the frame with his real-life partner Lisa Houle, PONTYPOOL embodies the spirit of independent filmmaking, exploring identity, reinventing the zombie, and signaling virality before it became a “thing.” Septentrion Shadows Section. Special Screening celebrating Bruce McDonald’s Canadian Trailblazer Award.

POSSIBLE WORLDS (Canada, 2000) – dir. Robert Lepage

George Barber is a mathematician caught up in a series of recurring dreams in which he encounters a mysterious woman whose identity changes from dream to dream. From Robert Lepage, POSSIBLE WORLDS is a genre film with implications that will keep you thinking long afterwards. Starring Tom McCamus, Tilda Swinton, Sean McCann, Rick Miller, and Gabriel Gasco. Special Screening celebrating Robert Lepage’s Denis-Héroux Award.

REDLINE (Japan, 2009) – dir. Takeshi Koike

REDLINE isn’t just a milestone memory for Fantasia, where it first screened 15 years ago. It’s an absolute anime classic, a one-of-a-kind whirlwind of super-charged thrills and a visual overload that demands a watch on the festival’s biggest screen. Based on a story by Katsuhito Ishii, maverick of punk-surrealist cinema, it was the first full feature from Madhouse Studio’s Takeshi Koike, who’d provided animated sequences for Ishii’s live-action films TASTE OF TEA and FUNKY FOREST: THE FIRST CONTACT. Combining Koike’s graphic style with the unleashed liberties afforded to Ishii and his co-writers by the animation medium, REDLINE is a rocking, shocking rager that stomps on the accelerator and pushes past all permissible limits. Animation Plus Section.

STUDIO Q (Mexico, 1980) – dir. Marcela Fernández Violante

In this meta-cinematic masterpiece from director Marcela Fernández Violante – who, at the time of its production in 1979, was just the third female feature director in the Mexican film industry since 1935 – a telenovela star (Juan Ferrara) finds himself trapped in the soap opera he acts in, with all attempts at connecting with external reality leading him back into the soap opera. An allegory about the impossibility of human agency reflected through the chaotic world of television, this ultra-rare, mind-bending treasure is often loving referred to as the cinematic grandmother of THE TRUMAN SHOW. World Premiere of Severin Films’ New 4K Restoration.

THRILLING BLOODY SWORD (Taiwan, 1981) – dir. Chang Hsin-Yi

An utterly ludicrous fantasy martial-arts movie from 1981 Taiwan, thought to be lost for nearly 40 years. THRILLING BLOODY SWORD is a wuxia version of MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE meets Snow White and Seven Weirder, Non-Singing Dwarfs, infused with the same craziness as last year’s Fantasia gem BATTLE WIZARD and Tsui Hark’s classic ZU: WARRIORS FROM THE MAGIC MOUNTAIN, and some added kinkiness. Do you have the fortitude to dive into 90 minutes of psychedelic Ancient China, with flexible gravity and action set pieces designed by the legendary Chiang Sheng (5 DEADLY VENOMS)? World Premiere of Error 4444’s New 4K Restoration.

FANTASIA 2026’S INDIE MAVERICK, CANADIAN TRAILBLAZER, AND DENIS-HÉROUX AWARD RECIPIENTS

INDIE MAVERICK AWARD 2026: DON HERTZFELDT

Fantasia will be presenting our 2026 Indie Maverick Award to gifted U.S. filmmaker Don Hertzfeldt, the celebrated two-time Academy Award nominee whose landmark animated works include IT’S SUCH A BEAUTIFUL DAY, the WORLD OF TOMORROW series, ME, THE MEANING OF LIFE, ON MEMORY, BILLY’S BALLOON, and REJECTED. His work has played around the world, received hundreds of awards, and in 2014 made a special appearance on Season 26 of The Simpsons. GQ described his work as “simultaneously tragic and hilarious and philosophical and crude and deeply sad and fatalist and yet stubbornly, resolutely hopeful.” Hertzfeldt’s experimental animated short film REJECTED was nominated for an Oscar in 2001. Once a cult classic, it is now regarded as one of the most influential animated films ever made. REJECTED is credited with shaping Adult Swim’s brand of humor and the rise of surrealism in early 00’s animation, with Comedy Central noting the film “influenced an entire generation of filmmakers.” New York Magazine wrote, “If there is a single piece of media that inspired what we nebulously refer to as ‘internet humor,’ it’s probably REJECTED.”

CANADIAN TRAILBLAZER AWARD 2026: BRUCE MCDONALD

From his early days as an editor and cameraman to his iconic status as the director of HARD CORE LOGO, which celebrates its 30th year alongside Fantasia, Bruce McDonald has remained a beloved homegrown filmmaker for decades. His passion for the indie music scene shines ROADKILL, his cult classic HARD CORE LOGO, and THIS MOVIE IS BROKEN. His edgy book adaptations include THE TRACEY FRAGMENTS, written by Maureen Medved, and the Tony Burgess-penned PONTYPOOL, screening at this year’s Fantasia, and such other beloved works as HIGHWAY 61, DANCE ME OUTSIDE, TRIGGER, HELLIONS, WEIRDOS, and DREAMLAND. He has also guided the TV shows Heartland, Dark Matter, and most recently, the Amazon Prime horror series, From. The versatile director/producer has won 28 awards at TIFF, VIFF, and The Genies, to name just a few; directing indie hard-hitters Juliette Lewis, Robert Patrick, Henry Rollins, and Joey Ramone with the ease of a cordial neighbor who just happens to be a cinematic maverick. Fantasia is proud to present Bruce McDonald with a Canadian Trailblazer Award in recognition of his outstanding dedication to Canadian film and television.

DENIS-HÉROUX AWARD: ROBERT LEPAGE

Robert Lepage is not just a multidisciplinary artist, but a true renaissance man. He is simultaneously an actor, filmmaker, playwright, stage director and founder of Ex Machina. He quickly developed an idiosyncratic theatrical style, creating such landmark plays as THE DRAGONS’ TRILOGY (1985), THE SEVEN STREAMS OF THE RIVER OTA (1994), THE FAR SIDE OF THE MOON (2000), and 887 (2015), as well as his spectacular touring productions for Cirque du Soleil – KÀ (2004) and TOTEM (2010) – and impressive stage designs for musician Peter Gabriel’s world tours. During a stay in the United Kingdom, Lepage was offered the chance to direct his first feature film. That project would become THE CONFESSIONAL (1995). His relationship with cinema proved fruitful, and he went on to make POLYGRAPH (1996), NÔ (1998), POSSIBLE WORLDS (2000), and TRIPTYCH (2013), in addition to acting in numerous others. Lepage’s films are genre films – or at least, they play with genre conventions, to create unique works and genuine cinematic experiences.

Fantasia is proud to present a Denis-Héroux Award to Robert Lepage for a body of work that has brought Quebec to the forefront of the global stage. The Denis-Héroux Award recognizes the exceptional contribution of an artist or craftsman to the development, creation, or dissemination of Quebec genre cinema and independent cinema. The award will be presented to Robert Lepage prior to the screening of his first feature, THE CONFESSIONNAL, which will be shown for the occasion in its original 35mm format.

DENIS-HÉROUX AWARD: LOUISE PORTAL

Louise Portal is known as an actress whose career spans all genres and styles. Over the years, she has also made a name for herself as a writer, singer, novelist, and public speaker. Regulars to our Quebec short-film section will also be familiar with her work, as she often takes on roles in short films by up-and-coming young directors. She made her television debut in 1970, in the TV drama La P’tite Semaine. She made her big screen debut in 1972 with Mireille Dansereau’s LA VIE RÊVÉE and Clément Perron’s hard-hitting film TAUREAU, but it was with Jean Beaudin’s CORDÉLIA (1980) that her career really took off. French and Quebec films followed one after another, forming an impressive body of work comprising over 70 different roles, including Denys Arcand’s Oscar-nominated THE DECLINE OF THE AMERICAN EMPIRE (1986) and its Oscar, Cannes, and César-winning sequel THE BARBARIAN INVASIONS (2003).

Fantasia is proud to present a Denis-Héroux Award to Louise Portal for her lifetime achievement in Quebec and international cinema. The Denis-Héroux Award recognizes the exceptional contribution of an artist or craftsperson to the development, creation or distribution of Quebec genre cinema and independent cinema. The award will be presented before the screening of Rodrigue Jean’s film FULL BLAST (1999), shown in a newly restored version.

PRESENTING THE SPECIAL EVENTS OF FANTASIA’S 30TH EDITION

Fantasia is proud to reveal the following exciting array of special live events occurring across its 30th edition, many presented completely free-of-charge.

MASTERCLASS: NICOLAS WINDING REFN

Moderated by film journalist and critic Katie Rife

Friday, July 17, 4:00PM @ Cinéma du Musée

Join us for a special masterclass with Danish director, screenwriter, and producer Nicolas Winding Refn, recipient of our 2026 Cheval Noir Career Achievement Award. A transformative force in world cinema since bursting out of Copenhagen at the age of 24 with the instant-classic PUSHER (1996), which simultaneously launched the careers of Mads Mikkelsen and Zlatco Buric, Refn’s visceral, often dream-like and neon-tinged filmography across the decades largely reads like a list of landmarks: BLEEDER (1999), FEAR X (2003), PUSHER 2 (2004), PUSHER 3 (2005), BRONSON (2008), VALHALLA RISING (2009), DRIVE (2011), ONLY GOD FORGIVES (2013), THE NEON DEMON (2016), the Amazon series Too Old To Die Young (2019) and Netflix’s Copenhagen Cowboy (2023), and now, the immaculate HER PRIVATE HELL (2026), which celebrates its Canadian Premiere as our Opening Film.

In addition to his tremendous talents as a storyteller, Refn has been every bit as meaningful in the worlds of film preservation, curation and discussion, using his visibility and influence to shine light on under-appreciated filmmakers and works that have marked him. At this special masterclass event, the filmmaker will discuss not only his own work as an artist, but the state of cinema itself, what it means to create for the screen(s) in 2026, and the importance of preserving and contextualizing renegade cultural memory.

IN CONVERSATION WITH JANE SCHOENBRUN, HANNAH EINBINDER, ALICE MAIO MACKAY, LOUISE WEARD, AND AVALON FAST

Saturday July 18, 12:00PM @ Hall Cinema

Join us in celebrating a new generation of groundbreaking genre auteurs with this special group discussion between filmmakers and performers whose works intersect with their friendships and creative processes.

Visionary writer-director Jane Schoenbrun (I SAW THE TV GLOW, and Fantasia 2021’s WE’RE ALL GOING TO THE WORLD’S FAIR) will arrive in Montreal fresh off their Cannes Premiere and Palm Queer with the extraordinary TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA, starring Hannah Einbinder (HACKS) and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files). Hannah Einbinder is a gifted, Emmy-winning performer and comedian. CAMP MISAMSA is one of two feature films that she stars in this year, following Victoria Strouse’s SXSW breakout SEEKERS OF INFINITE LOVE. As part of a new vanguard of groundbreaking transgressive filmmakers, frequent Jane Schoenbrun collaborators Louise Weard (who appears in a scene-stealing performance in CAMP MIASMA) and Alice Maio Mackay will also be screening at this year’s festival. Louise Weard makes her Fantasia debut with CASTRATION MOVIE CHAPTER iii; A FRAGMENTARY PASSAGE. The film stars Avalon Fast (who also appears in CAMP MIASMA and is the celebrated director of HONEYCOMB and CAMP) as she does everything in her power to stop her partner (Henri Gillespi) from transitioning. Jane Schoenbrun also shows up as the producer of OUR EFFED UP WORLD from frequent Fantasia festival darling, Alice Maio Mackay (THE SERPENT’S SKIN). Inspired by the alien invasion genre and slacker hang out movies, the film is about a group of friends standing up against an alien invasion that threatens to swallow the whole world.

FINAL EXAM HORROR TRIVIA PRESENTED BY HOLLYWOOD SUITE

Hosted by Ted Geoghegan, Michael Gingold, and Cam Maitland

Free admission

Saturday, July 18, 2:00PM-6:00PM @ Reggies Bar

After 40 live events in their native New York, filmmaker Ted Geoghegan and journalist Michael Gingold bring Final Exam, their long-running horror trivia showcase, to Montreal! Part eerie education and part creepy community event, these two legendary gurus of the grotesque will quiz you on all things spooky while teaching you that the genre you love has so much more to explore! To celebrate their first-ever event at Fantasia, Final Exam Horror Trivia is partnering with Canadian movie service Hollywood Suite to test your killer know-how... and remind you that horror is for everyone!

HARD CORE LANGUAGE: A CHAT WITH BRUCE MCDONALD

Moderated by Justin Langlois

Monday, July 20, 3:00PM @ J.A. de Sève cinema

With a career spanning four decades, Bruce McDonald has proven himself one of Canada’s hardest-working directors. From short films to music videos and features, McDonald has worked with A-listers like Harold Perrineau and Elliott Page, as well as indie punk gods Joey Ramone and Henry Rollins. This prolific filmmaker has left his mark on Canadian independent film – he won a Best Canadian Feature award at TIFF for his first film, ROADKILL, in 1989, was nominated 38 more times for awards at home and internationally and won 28. Oscillating easily between film and television, 2026 Canadian Trailblazer recipient Bruce McDonald has ventured into children’s and horror series and everything in between, with a filmography that includes such loved works as HIGHWAY 61 (1991), DANCE ME OUTSIDE (1994), HARD CORE LOGO (1996), PONTYPOOL (2008), TRIGGER (2010), HELLIONS (2015) and DREAMLAND (2019), among others. In an industry that’s so precarious, he’s stayed versatile and relevant, and we’ll learn how he’s managed his career and life in a candid chat you won’t want to miss!

MASTERCLASS: BLOOD BROTHERS FX

Moderated by Marc Lamothe

Monday, July 20, 5:00PM @ Reggies Bar

Genre cinema in Quebec is enjoying something of a resurgence with films such as TURBO KID (2015), LES AFFAMÉS (2017), BLOOD QUANTUM (2019), SLAXXX (2020), CONFESSIONS (2022), JOUR DE CHASSE (2024), HUMANIST VAMPIRE SEEKING CONSENTING SUICIDAL PERSON (2023), and JOUR DE MERDE (2023). What do all these films have in common? Notably, the involvement of a team known as Blood Brothers FX, a Montreal-based practical effects company specializing in the design, development, engineering, and production of high-quality special effects for film, television, live events, commercials, and more. At its core, it was a friendship forged over more than 30 years that united ‘Jib’ (Jean-Mathieu Bérubé) and Carlo Harrietha. The Blood Brothers team is celebrating its tenth anniversary, but sadly, Carlo, one of the two founding members, passed away in 2025. It is partly in his honor that we are holding this masterclass. The talk will be accompanied by video screenings, including a best-of compilation of their special effects and behind-the-scenes footage.

THE FANTASIA POSTERS OF DONALD CARON

Moderated by Rupert Bottenberg

Free admission

Monday, July 20, 5:00PM @ York Amphitheatre

The annual poster art is one of the key elements in defining any film festival’s identity, and that’s certainly the case at Fantasia. The festival can look back proudly over three decades of amazing imagery, masterfully crafted and rich in imagination – just like the weird, wild, and wonderful films that Fantasia unfailingly showcases. Several distinctive and talented Montreal artists have conjured up memorable poster designs through the years, but one has done the most by far. Illustrator Donald Caron has, since the festival’s earliest days, conjured up visions that catch the eye and encapsulate the spirit of Fantasia. The illustrator will be joined by Fantasia’s Director of Animation Programming, Rupert Bottenberg, for a nostalgic review of those posters through the years, assuring interesting insights into the artist’s craft, the lore of fantastic cinema, and the history of Fantasia!

AN EVENING WITH DON HERTZFELDT

Moderated by Marc Lamothe

Tuesday July 21, 5:30PM @ Cinema du Musée

Don Hertzfeldt’s short films are renowned for their blend of absurd black comedy and profound existential philosophy. Through simple, hand-drawn “stick figures”, his work explores the vulnerability of the human mind, the folly of man and human nature, the meaning of life, and our place in a vast and often indifferent universe. An Evening with Don Hertzfeldt is a conversation with one of the most important animators of the last 50 years, featuring screenings of seven of his most beloved short films. Over the years, fans of Fantasia and DJ XL5’s events have been treated to a barrage of his gags and reflections – sometimes absurd, but often existential – on the big screen. We’ll discuss his early career, influences, inspirations and, of course, his greatest films – all alongside screenings of the artist’s most memorable, groundbreaking works!

THE TESTAMENT OF THE MEXICAN MUMMY

A multimedia lecture from legendary Mexican film historian and curator Abraham Castillo Flores

Free Admission

Friday, July 24, 5PM @ York Amphitheatre

THE TESTAMENT OF THE MEXICAN MUMMY is a performative lecture that traces a media archeology of mummy horror cinema made in Mexico. In this dimension of folk-pop, opposites coexist: legend and history, imagination and reality, anthropology and the desecration of tombs, and of course, the absurd that makes it all possible. Through film fragments, unpublished photographs and literary references, we’ll discover the different facets of cursed love, sacrifices, and promises of vengeance that are perpetuated in all these films. We will also examine the peculiar detail that identifies the mummies of San Angel and those of Guanajuato: they are corpses on display that to this day continue to generate income. Their testament is a schizoid experience, between the sacred and the profane, where Abraham Castillo Flores will be your guide. However, doubt not, it will be the mummies who take over the microphone. They have a lot to share.

SEVERIN FILMS’ 20TH ANNIVERSARY: STREET WARRIORS: THE GAME OF CINE QUINQUI BOARD GAME LAUNCH

Hosted by Severin Films producer Kier-La Janisse and game designer Zach Clark

Free admission

Saturday, July 25, 2:00-4:00PM @ Reggies Bar

Join us in celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Severin Films with the launch of their latest boardgame, STREET WARRIORS: THE GAME OF CINE QUINQUI. In STREET WARRIORS, you and your friends control gangs of juvenile delinquents in the slums of 1980s Madrid. You’ll send your gang out to cop items and commit crimes, while corrupt policemen get in your way and reporters roam the streets looking for tomorrow’s sordid headlines.

This collaboration between Severin Films and Living Lunch Novelties was designed by Zach Clark (creator of the LURID COVE boardgame and director of THE BECOMERS), with artwork by Johny Bekavac at Visibly Wasted, based on a commission by Severin producer Kier-La Janisse to accompany the new 4K restoration of the PERROS CALLEJEROS trilogy. Both Kier-La Janisse and Zach Clark will be present at the boardgame launch!

MASTERCLASS: LOUISE PORTAL

Moderated by Marc Lamothe

Sunday, July 26, 4:00PM @ York Amphitheatre

At first glance, Louise Portal is an actress who has championed and challenged every conceivable and inconceivable genre. Through her career, we trace the history of Quebec cinema, from the Quiet Revolution to the present day. French and Quebec films intertwine to form an impressive body of work comprising over 70 different roles, spanning both television and cinema. The discussion will, of course, focus on her early days, her major film roles and some of her voice-over work, including POLYESTER… Louise has no regrets, absolutely none, and she stands by everything, truly everything. An unfiltered discussion and a unique event with one of the greatest ladies of Quebec’s star system. Trailers and film clips will punctuate the session to help the audience get a better sense of context.

ARTIST TALK WITH MATT JOHNSON IN CONVERSATION WITH GRACE GLOWICKI

Wednesday July 29, 5:00PM @ Cinéma du Musée

As part of Fantasia’s 30th anniversary celebrations, join us for a special artist talk between two of Canada’s most brilliant and beloved new wave film talents.

Toronto-born actor, screenwriter, producer and director Matt Johnson blasted onto the scene with his radically distinctive indies THE DIRTIES (2013), which won Best Narrative Feature at Slamdance and had its Canadian Premiere at Fantasia, and OPERATION AVALANCHE (2016), which premiered at Sundance and had its Quebec Premiere at Fantasia, in addition to the adored cult series Nirvana The Band The Show. His third feature, BLACKBERRY (2023), premiered in competition at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival and went on to break all Canadian Screen Awards records with 14 wins, including Best Motion Picture, Achievement in Direction, and Performance in a Leading Role (Comedy), becoming the most awarded film in CSA history. Johnson then directed NIRVANA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE (2025), which premiered at SXSW and was acquired by NEON, and this year’s TONY, which will be released by A24 on August 7. He returns to Fantasia this year as a producer on Carly Balestreri’s THE TWO YEAR RULE (2026).

Grace Glowicki blew minds with her feature debut TITO (2019), which she wrote, directed, and starred in. The film premiered at SXSW, winning the Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award, before going on to win the Audacity Award at Oldenburg. Her second feature, THE DEAD LOVER (2025), premiered at Sundance and went on to play Rotterdam, SXSW, and TIFF. As an actor, Glowicki has appeared in a slew of acclaimed, singular works, including STRAWBERRY MANSION (2021) and BOOGER (2023), both of which screened at Fantasia. She also appears in THE HEIRLOOM (2024) and HONEY BUNCH (2025), for which she won a Canadian Screen Award for Performance in a Leading Role. Glowicki returns to Fantasia this year as the star of Emily Lawson’s MAN EATING PUSSY (2026).

MASTERCLASS: ROBERT LEPAGE

Moderated by Marc Lamothe

Saturday, August 1, 3:00PM @ J.A. de Sève cinema

A masterclass with Robert Lepage offers a glimpse into the creative process of one of the province’s most important artists. This discussion will focus on his six feature films and seek to demystify how one of the province’s greatest scriptwriters and directors for stage and screen – acclaimed across the globe – has managed to produce films that are genuine cinematic landmarks. Just like Jean Cocteau, Robert Lepage’s cinema is not filmed theatre, but a reflection on the power and potential of cinema. Trailers and film clips will punctuate the session to help the audience better understand the context.

Plus, after the festival ends...

A FIVE-WEEK 30TH ANNIVERSARY SCREENING SERIES AT THE CINÉMATHÈQUE QUÉBÉCOISE

August 7 - September 19 @ Cinémathèque Québécoise

In celebration of Fantasia’s three decades of curation, the Cinémathèque québécoise and the festival are proud to present Fantasia: 30 Years of Exhilaration / 30 ans d’euphorie, a special retrospective screening series. Running from August 7 to September 19, 2026, the program showcases an eclectic mix of works selected from across Fantasia’s history, featuring visionary filmmakers including Johnnie To, Agnieszka Smoczyńska, Takashi Miike, Edgar Wright, Kim Jee-woon, Matt Johnson, Quentin Dupieux, Stephen Chow, Sean Baker, Na Hong-jin, Éric Tessier, Tetsuya Nakashima, Anders Thomas Jensen, Marina de Van, Rintarō, Lau Kar-Leung and more. Several titles will be presented in rare 35mm prints, many drawn from the Cinémathèque’s vaults.

Explore the full lineup at www.cinematheque.qc.ca/fr/cycles/fantasia-30-ans-deuphorie

INTRODUCING THE JURIES AND COMPETITIONS OF FANTASIA’S 30TH EDITION

CHEVAL NOIR COMPETITION

Jury President: Youngjoo Suh (Founder and CEO of Finecut Co., Ltd. and Producer).

Jury: Catherine Corcoran (Actor, Writer, Producer, and Festival Programmer), Karim Hussain (Cinematographer, Director, and Screenwriter), Bob Murawski (Oscar-Winning Film Editor and Co-Founder of Grindhouse Releasing), and Junnie Punter (Journalist with Variety, Toronto Film Critics Association, Producer, and Editor at Musicworks Magazine).

NEW FLESH COMPETITION FOR BEST FIRST FEATURE

Jury President: Brandon Hill (Senior Director of Acquisitions and Co-Productions, Lionsgate).

Jury: Jasper Basch (Partner and Head of Distribution of Greenwich Entertainment, Former Head of Theatrical at IFC, and Former Head of Distribution at Variance), Julian Fonfrède (Director, Producer, Screenwriter, Critic, and Festival Programmer at Festival du nouveau cinema), Markus Keuschnigg (Film Critic, Writer, and Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Slash Filmfestival Vienna), and Hillary Webber (Production Manager for Film Tampa Bay and Industry Programmer at Gasparilla International Film Festival).

INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM COMPETITION

Jury President: Adele Banks (Writer, Editor, Author, Broadcaster, and Festival Director and Founder of Dead by Dawn International Film Festival, Scotland).

Jury: Abraham Castillo Flores (Film Historian, Curator, Writer, and Producer), Fatima Hayward (Producer and Director of Distribution at Blue Finch Films), Terry Leung (Director, Writer, and Music Producer), and Nick McCabe (Manager at Anonymous Content).

SATOSHI KON AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

Jury President: Sylvie Trouvé (Co-Founder and Creative Director, See Creature Animation).

Jury: Peter Ferguson (Artist and Illustrator) and Jeff Waye (A&R and Co-Owner, Third Side Music).

NORTHERN EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR CANADIAN FILMMAKING

Jury President: Kier-La Janisse (Filmmaker, Author, Acquisitions and Producer at Severin Films and Spectacular Optical).

Jury: Matthew Hays (Film Critic, Journalist, and Author), Kelly Kay Hurcomb (Filmmaker, Writer, and Actor), Naomie Jaye (Filmmaker and Installation Artist), Mike Peterson (Filmmaker and Producer), and James Watts (Filmmaker, Writer, and Actor).

FANTASTIQUES WEEK-ENDS DU CINÉMA QUÉBÉCOIS

Jury President: Manon Dumais (Journalist, Film Critic, and Author)

Jury: Marc-Antoine Lemire (Director) and Marie-Chantal Perron (Actor and Author).

AQCC JURY AWARD

Jury: Alexandre Blasquez (Film Critic), Rachel Goulet (Film Critic), and Sylvian Lavallée (Film Critic).

LE POULAIN NOIR AWARD

Jury: Vincent Gosselin (Director and Animator), Sébastien Latour (Director, Screenwriter, and Entrepreneur), Rui Ting Ji (Director and Animator), Laura Venditti (Director and Animator), and Simon Yeretsian (Animator).

PRIX L’ÉCRAN FANTASTIQUE

Presented annually by Yves Rivard (Critic).

CHEVAL NOIR 2026 COMPETITION TITLES

ANYMART (Japan) – dir. Yusuke Iwasaki

BEASTS CLUTCHING AT STRAWS (Japan) – dir. Hideo Jojo

CORPUS (USA) – dir. Corrin Evans

THE EYES (South Korea) – dir. Yeom Ji-ho

FERINE (Italy) – dir. Andrea Corsini

FREAKS PART II (Canada) – dirs. Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein

HOT SPOT (Poland/Greece/Sweden/Norway) – dir. Agnieszka Smoczyńska

NIGHTBORN (Finland/Lithuania/France/UK) – dir. Hanna Bergholm

NO REST FOR THE WICKED (Denmark/Faroe Islands) – dir. Kasper Kalle

SLEEP NO MORE (Indonesia/Singapore/Japan/Germany) – dir. Edwin

SOMEONE’S DAUGHTER (Canada) – dir. Wiebke Von Carolsfeld

SOUR MINNOWS (USA) – dir. Harrison Atkins

TOKYO BURST: CRIME CITY (Japan/South Korea) – dir. Eiji Uchida

UNIDENTIFIED MURDER (Hong Kong) – dirs. Jack Lee Chun-Kit and Kwok Ka-Hei

NEW FLESH 2026 COMPETITION TITLES

AFTER SCHOOL (The Netherlands) – dirs. Merijn Scholte Albers and Tobias Smeets

BACKSTAGE MADNESS (Kyrgyzstan) – dir. Amanbek Azhymat

BIG BREAK (USA) – dir. Ian Faria

MUM, I’M ALIEN PREGNANT (New Zealand) – dir. THUNDERLIPS

NEVER AFTER DARK (Japan) – dir. Dave Boyle

PENNY LANE IS DEAD (Australia) – dir. Mia’kate Russell

RECLUSE (USA) – dir. Henry Chaisson

SICKO (Kazakhstan) – dir. Aitore Zholdaskali

TIGHT LETTUCE (Canada) – dir. Harrison Houde

UNHOLY NIGHT (Canada) – dir. Michael Gabriele

WHEN YOU OPEN THE DOOR (Japan) – dir. Katagiri Eriko

YOU ARE THE FILM (Japan) – dir. Makoto Ueda

INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM 2026 COMPETITION TITLES

BOYFRIEND FISH (Sweden) – dir. Martin Ekelund

BRUISED SKY (UK) – dir. Gary Kent

DIRTMOUTHS (USA) – dir. Breehn Burns

ECHOES IN TIME (Australia) – dir. Gemma Lee

EXHIBIT (Germany) – dir. Lars Bürmann

EXSANGUINA (France) – dir. Jonas Brisé

FESTER (Canada) – dir. Max Parr

HAPPYDEAL (France) – dir. Les Frères Lopez

I LOVE YOUR ALTER EGO! (South Korea) – dir. Lee Chan-bee

IDOLS (South Korea/Japan/UK) – dir. Matt Halsall

IDYLL (USA) – dir. Austin Cauldwell

IMPRINT (USA) – dir. Ran Jing

THE LAST JIANGSHI (China/Hong Kong/Taiwan) – dir. Yu Chih Chieh

MANCAVE (Norway) – dir. Fredrik S. Hana

MANHOLE (Singapore) – dir. Jake Low

PILE ON (China) – dir. Hu Lu

PURGE (Canada) – dir. Andrew Hamilton

RESET (USA) – dirs. Jerry Hsu and Celine Tien

SAM (USA) – dir. Catharina Schürenberg

SLEEP THROUGH SUMMER (Canada) – dir. Erin Mick

SOMETHING BORROWED (Canada) – dir. Findlay Ironside

TAMASIRA (Singapore/Malaysia) – dir. Clare Chong

THIS IS A ZOMBIE MOVIE (USA) – dir. Elizabeth Perla

TROPIC (South Korea) – dir. Park Jung-yoon

VETERANO (USA) – dir. Patrick Epino

WISH YOU WERE DEAD (South Korea) – dir. Lee Min-hyuk