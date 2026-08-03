Opening This Week: TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA, ICE CREAM MAN, TONY

With the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day over the weekend, Hollywood now turns its attention to wide releases of One Night Only, a twisted romantic version of The Purge (?!), and Super Troopers 3, a comedy three-quel.

Primarily, though, our attention remains on genre films, such as the vastly different horror thrillers in our headline today, one of which we've already reviewed, as well as a new biographical portrait by Canadian filmmaker Matt Johnson, whose work we've championed in the past.

We also want to bring your attention to a few more, intriguing, though non-genre, independent films, one of which we've already reviewed. We believe in freedom of choice, after all.

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma

The film opens Friday, August 7, only in movie theaters, via MUBI.

From its recent screening at Fantasia, our review by Lou Cai: "Opening with flesh and blood, Jane Schoenbrun's latest work, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, is a continuation of the queer exploration found in their previous films, We're All Going to the World's Fair and I Saw the TV Glow, yet more as a bold, confrontational breakthrough."

Official synopsis: "A new kind of horror remake, starring Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson. After years of slapdash sequels and waning fandom, the Camp Miasmaslasher franchise is handed over to an enthusiastic young director for resurrection. But when she visits the original's star, a now-reclusive actress shrouded in mystery, the two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium."

Ice Cream Man

The film opens Friday, August 7, only in movie theaters, via Iconic Releasing.

As his followup to Borderlands, director Eli Roth returns to horror.

Official synopsis: "This summer, the kids aren't alright. ... An idyllic summer town descends into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results."

Tony

The film opens Friday, August 7, only in select movie theaters, via A24 Films.

The highest profile non-genre release this week is a somewhat more "mainstream" film by Matt Johnson, based on a portion of a non-fiction book by Anthony Bourdain that was so good I read it twice. I felt an intense personal connection to Bourdain's story, as well as to his early passing at his own hands a few years ago, so I'm hoping that this film will celebrate a special moment in time.

Official synopsis: "A 19-year-old Anthony Bourdain travels to Provincetown and stumbles into the chaotic world of a restaurant kitchen, setting off a summer that will shape the course of his life."

Late Fame

The film opens Friday, August 7, only in movie theaters, via Magnolia Pictures.

Willem Dafoe, Greta Lee and Edmund Donovan star. From the 2025 New York Film Festival, our review by Olga Artemyeva: "Late Fame, which serves as the second feature (after Diane in 2018) of Kent Jones, who previously specialized in documentaries about cinema, is an observational film of sorts. Not so much in the sense of the cinema verité techniques (even though, at times, those apply as well), but in terms of many details that appear on screen clearly having been seen, heard, and, most importantly, felt in real life.

"Jones' film will be relatable to anyone who has ever attempted any sort of creative work, as it poses, without much fanfare, all the classic painful questions that come with it. Does an artist always stay an artist, even when they stop creating? After a certain point, do we continue making art because we cannot fathom not to, or because we are told we should?"

Official synopsis: "Legendary New York poet Ed Saxberger's forgotten works captivate an eccentric group of young creatives, reigniting his artistic passion. Their intrigue intertwines with the bewitching presence of actress Gloria."

Mr. Hero

The film opens Friday, August 7, only in movie theaters, via Skyline Films.

Directed by Vo Thach Thao and produced by Timothy Linh Bui, the Vietnamese-language film stars Thai Hoa, Vo Tan Phat, Hong Anh, Le Thien, and Doan The Vinh. Vietnamese-language films that are released in North America tend to be comedies or action movies; this one appears to skew toward a family melodrama writ very large, which makes it intrinsically appealing to me.

Official synopsis: "Desperate to save his critically ill daughter, a struggling single father working as a taxi driver sets up a risky plan that turns him into a viral 'street hero' in order to raise charity funds. However, he soon finds himself at a dead end as the truth begins to surface and public sympathy quickly turns into outrage."

Olmo

The film opens Friday, August 7, only in movie theaters, via Greenwich Entertainment.

I first saw Fernando Eimbcke's lovely feature directorial debut, Duck Season, in 2004. He has kept busy over the years, mostly with shorter works, but his new coming-of-age feature looks very promising.

Official synopsis: "Fourteen-year-old Olmo and his family are struggling to make ends meet in 1979 New Mexico. Due to an illness that keeps his father Nestor confined to his bed, his mother Cecilia, his sister Ana, and even he himself must contribute to the daily caretaking responsibilities.

"Olmo, in the throes of selfish adolescence, would much rather hang out with his best friend Miguel and try to impress his beautiful next-door neighbor Nina than take care of his dad. And when Nina finally invites him to a party on the day that he's been left alone with his dad, Olmo will do whatever he can to get out of his duties, embarking on a journey of mischief and chaos.

"In his desperate attempt to escape his home life, he will come to realize that the place of his deepest pain is also where he will find solace: with his family."

Julian

The film opens Friday, August 7, only in movie theaters, via Strand Releasing.

From the trailer, this appears to be a quieter romantic drama, but it looks to explore much broader and more significant personal issues.

Official synopsis: "After an unexpected encounter, Fleur and Julian fall madly in love. Soon after Julian proposes, an ambitious, yet challenging idea starts to dawn on Fleur. Slowly but surely she works out a plan to get married in every country where she and her wife are allowed to do so. Fueled by their love and a rising sense of urgency, they take a leap of faith. After only four marriages, their journey comes to an inevitable, painful halt."

Cookie Queens

The film opens Friday, August 7, only in movie theaters, via Roadside Attractions.

This movie looks ideal for indie-movie devotees who are parents and/or people who love to eat cookies and/or independent filmmakers who are, by nature, fiercely-driven individuals. (Yes, I'm being totally serious.)

Official synopsis: "A celebration of girlhood and the complexities that come with it, Cookie Queens is a coming-of-age story about the joys, pressures, and tensions woven into one of America's most cherished rituals: Girl Scout Cookie season."

Opening This Week celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

