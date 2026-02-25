TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA Official Teaser: Jane Schoenbrun's New Film Looks to be Full of Visual Thrills And Horror Chills

Okay, Jane Schoenbrun, you have our attention.

We already had reason to be excited about your new film, Teenage Sex And Death at Camp Miasma, based solely on your first two films, Let's All go to The World's Fair and I Saw The TV Glow. But now that we have set our eyes upon this third film, watched the official teaser, our excitement is ramped up even more.

Call the shoutouts and influences as you see them, folks. Starting with a nod to Cronenberg and whiffs of Madden, we will have to watch this teaser over a few times to take it all in. It is visually delightful, that's for sure.

See for yourself, down below.

MUBI, the global distributor, streaming service, and production company, shares the teaser trailer for Jane Schoenbrun’s (I Saw the TV Glow, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair) hotly anticipated new film, TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA. The film opens in US theaters on August 7, 2026. The film is led by Emmy-winning actress Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files, Sex Education, Scoop), and also stars Amanda Fix, Arthur Conti, Eva Victor, Zach Cherry, Sarah Sherman, Patrick Fischler, Dylan Baker, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kevin McDonald, Quintessa Swindell, and Jack Haven, and is written and directed by Schoenbrun and produced by Plan B. MUBI financed the film and will distribute in select territories, including North America, Latin America, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Spain, Italy, Turkey, India, Australia and New Zealand, with The Match Factory handling remaining worldwide sales. Daniel Bekerman (Executive Producer) from Scythia Films provided local production services. Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma marks Schoenbrun’s third feature, continuing a body of work shaped by themes of trans identity and queer horror. Their previous film, I Saw the TV Glow, premiered at Sundance in 2024 and went on to screen at further festivals including Berlinale, San Sebastián and SXSW, receiving multiple nominations at the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards including Best Director, Best Lead Performance and Best Feature. After years of slapdash sequels and waning fandom, the Camp Miasma slasher franchise is handed over to an enthusiastic young director for resurrection. But when she visits the original movie's star, a now-reclusive actress shrouded in mystery, the two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium.

Written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun, starring Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma will arrive in US theaters on August 7th. That is such a long ways away. Ugh.