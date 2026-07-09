New York Asian 2026 Preview: Cacophony of Exciting Films from Asia and Beyond

The New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) and Film at Lincoln Center today unveiled the second wave of programming for its landmark 25th edition, adding more than 40 films to an already wide-ranging lineup, with very special final titles still to come.

Running from July 10 to July 26 across five New York venues, including Film at Lincoln Center, SVA Theatre, IFC Center, Anthology Film Archives, and the Korean Cultural Center New York, NYAFF 2026 marks a major milestone for North America’s leading festival of Asian cinema.

This year's festival includes Yeon Sangho (Train to Busan)'s Colony as an Opening Night film, Na Hongjin's acclaimed Cannes sensation, Hope, making its North American debut and serving as a Centerpiece film, and closing with Chinese breakout film Dear You, among 40 feature films and 50 filmmakers and stars in attendance.

As noted, the festival runs from July 10 through July 26. Visit their officiai site for more information.

Here is what I sampled for the festival: