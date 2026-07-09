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New York Asian 2026 Preview: Cacophony of Exciting Films from Asia and Beyond

Lead Critic; Brooklyn, New York

The New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) and Film at Lincoln Center today unveiled the second wave of programming for its landmark 25th edition, adding more than 40 films to an already wide-ranging lineup, with very special final titles still to come.

Running from July 10 to July 26 across five New York venues, including Film at Lincoln Center, SVA Theatre, IFC Center, Anthology Film Archives, and the Korean Cultural Center New York, NYAFF 2026 marks a major milestone for North America’s leading festival of Asian cinema.

This year's festival includes Yeon Sangho (Train to Busan)'s Colony as an Opening Night film, Na Hongjin's acclaimed Cannes sensation, Hope, making its North American debut and serving as a Centerpiece film, and closing with Chinese breakout film Dear You, among 40 feature films and 50 filmmakers and stars in attendance.

As noted, the festival runs from July 10 through July 26. Visit their officiai site for more information

Here is what I sampled for the festival:

Funky Freaky Freaks - Han

Yong-gi, Jisook and Dumbo are foul-mouthed, troubled high-school friends. When not in class, they engage in various mischief, including selling dirty underwear and pretending to be a girl online.

The film's rough, handheld aesthetics -- with jumpcuts, mixed media formats, and urban decay settings -- give an energetic, edgy feel to the trio's shenanigans. Everything changes with the arrival of Woojoo, a handsome Judo champ transfer student from a rich family. Much to the distress of Yong-gi, Jisook's childhood friend who has been carrying a flame for her, Jisook destructively falls for Woojoo, who is a known womanizer.

After Woojoo unceremoniously dumps Jisook, they devise a plan to kill him, first luring him into a deserted building. But Dumbo never shows up; Woojoo gets spooked and runs away. Jisook chastises Yong-gi and drives him to kill Woojoo in school.

Funky Freaky Freaks features the social media-saturated environment and its pressure to conform in the most artificial ways, where looking good means everything and deception becomes the weapon of choice for the outsiders and non-conformists. It's a stark, uncompromising debut.

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New York Asian 2026New York Asian Film FestivalNYAFF 2026

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