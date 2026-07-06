ATTACK ON PARADISE: Teaser & New Stills For Belgian-Dutch Actioner Headed to Fantasia
The teaser trailer and a batch of new stills have arrived for the Belgian-Dutch action flick, Attack on Paradise. The World Premiere of Attack on Paradise is happening at Fantasia on Sunday, July 19th, 9:30 PM, in Théâtre Hall.
Director Bob Colaers has taken Saïd Boumazoughe's story - which at first glance appears to have a setup inspired by action standards like The Raid and Dredd - and a screenplay written by Boumazoughe, Sven Huybrechts, and Salahdine Ibnou Kacemi to create something that looks like it will tap directly into the brains and veins of an audience like Fantasia's. They are going to eat this one up.
Boumazoughe also stars, with Clara Cleymans, Achmed Akkabi, Jamal Ben Saddik, and Imanuelle Grives.
If you want something done right...
The teaser and two more new stills are below.
ATTACK ON PARADISECheck out the Teaser and New Stills for ATTACK ON PARADISE,celebrating its World Premiere at this year's Fantasia International Film FestivalATTACK ON PARADISE is a ferocious action spectacular directed by Bob Colaers (TRIZOMBIE) and co-written by lead actor Saïd Boumazoughe (DESERT WARRIOR, REBEL) from Boumazoughe's original story concept.After seven years in prison, Suleyman is released and determined to pick up his life again. During his incarceration, his home, the flat block ‘Paradise’, has been taken over by gangs and drug dealers. When the police decide to raid Paradise, Suleyman gets caught in the violence, with only one goal: to get back to his mother and get her to safety. Alongside rookie police officer Yasmine, Suleyman battles his way up, floor by floor.
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