ATTACK ON PARADISE: Teaser & New Stills For Belgian-Dutch Actioner Headed to Fantasia

The teaser trailer and a batch of new stills have arrived for the Belgian-Dutch action flick, Attack on Paradise. The World Premiere of Attack on Paradise is happening at Fantasia on Sunday, July 19th, 9:30 PM, in Théâtre Hall.

Director Bob Colaers has taken Saïd Boumazoughe's story - which at first glance appears to have a setup inspired by action standards like The Raid and Dredd - and a screenplay written by Boumazoughe, Sven Huybrechts, and Salahdine Ibnou Kacemi to create something that looks like it will tap directly into the brains and veins of an audience like Fantasia's. They are going to eat this one up.

Boumazoughe also stars, with Clara Cleymans, Achmed Akkabi, Jamal Ben Saddik, and Imanuelle Grives.

If you want something done right...

The teaser and two more new stills are below.