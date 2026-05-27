TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA Official Trailer & Poster: Little Death is Coming

With the arrival of Teenage Sex And Death at Camp Miasma an excrutiating two months away on August 7th the official trailer and poster have arrived to tease us even further.

Just like the teaser, it is equal parts weird, colorful, cooky, bloody, sexy, violent, queer and outrageous. Even more so. We can't wait to see it!

After years of slapdash sequels and waning fandom, the Camp Miasma slasher franchise is handed over to an enthusiastic young director for resurrection. But when she visits the original's star, a now-reclusive actress shrouded in mystery, the two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium.

Written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun, their third feature film just premiered at Cannes, where it picked up the Queer Palm Award, and will have its Canadian premiere during the opening weekend of Fantasia in July. The film will also embark on the previously announced 'Camp is in Session' North American tour.

Teenage Sex And Death at Camp Miasma stars Hannah Einbinder, Gillian Anderson, Amanda Fix, Arthur Conti, Eva Victor, Zach Cherry, Sarah Sherman, Patrick Fischler, Dylan Baker, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Quintessa Swindell, Kevin McDonald, and Jack Haven.

Of note, a reminder, again, the new poster says that the theatrical date is August 7th, not August 14th as we reported in previous articles.