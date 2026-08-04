South African Horrorfest 2026: Final Week For Submissions

Our friends at the South African Horrorfest Film Festival will be closing the window for submissions to this year's festival on August 9th.

As the only dedicated horror and genre event in South Africa, Horrorfest has been the go-to place for all things horror in the area. We have been longtime supporters of the group and participated in the event in our own ways throughout the years.

If you want to check the continent of Africa off your festival play wishlist start with them.