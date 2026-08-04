South African Horrorfest 2026: Final Week For Submissions
Our friends at the South African Horrorfest Film Festival will be closing the window for submissions to this year's festival on August 9th.
As the only dedicated horror and genre event in South Africa, Horrorfest has been the go-to place for all things horror in the area. We have been longtime supporters of the group and participated in the event in our own ways throughout the years.
If you want to check the continent of Africa off your festival play wishlist start with them.
South African HORRORFEST Film Festival Announces 22nd Annual Edition and Hybrid Expansion for 2026The premier genre event on the African continent, the South African HORRORFEST Film Festival, has officially announced its 22nd annual edition. The festival will run across the Halloween season from 28 October to 8 November 2026, returning to its historic home at the independent Labia Theatre in Cape Town.As the only dedicated horror and genre event of its scale in South Africa and the wider region, the festival has consistently outlasted mainstream cinema events. Founded in 2005 by Paul Blom and Sonja Ruppersberg, HORRORFEST is globally recognized by major industry publications like Movie Maker Magazine and Dread Central as one of the world's top genre festivals.Call for Submissions Closing SoonFilmmakers looking to participate in the 2026 lineup have until the Final Extended Deadline on 9 August 2026 to submit their projects. Submissions are hosted entirely through FilmFreeway. The festival welcomes horror features, short films, and documentaries from around the globe. For inquiries regarding late submission requests after the closing date, filmmakers can contact the organizers directly via email.Resurrection of the Hybrid FormatIn addition to the highly anticipated in-person cinema experience in Cape Town, the 2026 festival marks the official return of a dedicated online streaming platform. Originally born during the pandemic, the hybrid format has been resurrected to ensure audiences across all reaches of South Africa can access a curated selection of the lineup. Depending on individual production rights and geo-blocking preferences, certain films will also be accessible to an international global audience.Centenary Screenings, Live Scores, and Literary HighlightsThe 22nd edition features a diverse lineup of local, African, and international premieres alongside distinct cultural highlights:Live Silent Film Soundtrack: The Makabra Ensemble returns to the stage to perform a completely new, live original score to the screen. This year’s performance celebrates the 100th anniversary of F.W. Murnau’s masterpiece, FAUST.Vintage 16mm Cinema: Fans of physical film can look forward to special screenings of classic titles presented entirely on 16mm film.The Bloody Parchment Chapter: The festival’s dedicated literary arm returns, featuring live readings from prominent local horror authors and a short story competition.Interactive Festivities: The standard programming is complemented by audience giveaways and the annual Halloween dress-up competition.A full historical log of the hundreds of films screened across past editions of the event can be browsed via the official HORRORFEST Letterboxd registry. Video trailers, filmmaker interviews, and past author readings remain accessible on The Horrorfest YouTube Channel.
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