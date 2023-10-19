Shudder in November: BIRTH/REBRITH, The Holiday Gap Month's Sole New Addition
Sonuvagun, Halloween is almost here. Our attention is drawn to November, the bridge between spooky season and the horror-day season. Shudder has announced the lineup of title(s) for month.
it is admittedly a slim month for programming. We guess our American friends will be so full up on Turkey Day and Black Friday savings there won't be time for anything else that month. The rest of the regions will just have to pull up our socks and wait for December.
The only new film added to the lineup is Laura Moss's Birth/Rebirth. Our own Mel caught the film when it played at Sundance earlier this year. If you feel so inclined you can read his review here. The rest of the programming is in the announcement below.
The Boulet Brothers’ DragulaShudder Original SeriesNew Episodes Every TuesdayHorror’s new icons The Boulet Brothers are on the hunt to find the world’s next drag monster superstar in this brand new, star-studded fifth season of their hit reality competition show. With new competitors, their challenges, special effects makeup, costumes, and performances, it promises to be truly terrifying and out-of-this-world.birth/rebirthDirected by Laura MossStreaming on Shudder November 10 (Available in US, CA, UKI, ANZ)Rose (Marin Ireland) is a pathologist who prefers working with corpses over social interaction. She also has an obsession—the reanimation of the dead. Celie (Judy Reyes) is a maternity nurse who has built her life around her bouncy, chatterbox six-year-old daughter, Lila (A.J. Lister). When one tragic night, Lila suddenly falls ill and dies, the two women’s worlds crash into each other. They embark on a dark path of no return where they will be forced to confront how far they are willing to go to protect what they hold most dear. This standout directorial debut from Laura Moss reimagines Mary Shelley’s classic horror myth Frankenstein with such a contemporary understanding that it becomes something exciting, terrifying, and singularly new.SHUDDER RESURRECTED**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**November 1Anna and the ApocalypseA zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven - at Christmas - forcing Anna and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival, facing the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. But they soon discover that no one is safe in this new world, and with civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other.November 6I Am Not A Serial KillerIn a small Midwestern town, a troubled teen with homicidal tendencies must hut down and destroy a supernatural killer while keeping his own inner demons at bay.MastemahFollows Louise, a young psychiatric who starts analyzing a dark and mysterious man, but after that, people around her start to die.November 13Berberian Sound StudioA sound engineer’s work for an Italian horror studio becomes a terrifying case of life imitating art.The WretchedA defiant teenage boy struggling with his parents’ imminent divorce faces off with a thousand year old witch who is living beneath the skin of and posing as the woman next door.November 20PontypoolA radio host interprets the possible outbreak of a deadly virus which infects the small Ontario town he is stationed in.
