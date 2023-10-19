Shudder in November: BIRTH/REBRITH, The Holiday Gap Month's Sole New Addition

Sonuvagun, Halloween is almost here. Our attention is drawn to November, the bridge between spooky season and the horror-day season. Shudder has announced the lineup of title(s) for month.

it is admittedly a slim month for programming. We guess our American friends will be so full up on Turkey Day and Black Friday savings there won't be time for anything else that month. The rest of the regions will just have to pull up our socks and wait for December.

Birth/Rebirth. Our own Mel caught the film when it played at Sundance earlier this year. If you feel so inclined you can read his review The only new film added to the lineup is Laura Moss's. Our own Mel caught the film when it played at Sundance earlier this year. If you feel so inclined you can read his review here . The rest of the programming is in the announcement below.