Fantasia 2026 First Wave: Smoczyńska's HOT SPOT, Wexler's THE LAST TEMPTATION OF BECKY, And Walker's HOME BODIES Among First Wave Titles

Summer camp for genre film nerds is back for it's thirtieth anniversary edition. LFG! The first wave of titles for this year's Fantasia International Film Festival is here and it is full of films from faves and friends of the ScreenAnarchy family.

Films from our friends Jenn Wexler (The Last Temptation of Becky) and Casey Walker (Home Bodies) will be having their World Premieres during the festival. We also get new films from faves like Giddens Ko (Kung Fu) and Fantasia’s go-to time-travel screenwriter, Makoto Ueda (Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes, River), who is making their feature film directorial debut with You Are The Film.

The list of other World Premieres feature Hot Spot, the new film from Polish autuer Agnieszka Smoczyńska (The Lure), queer vampire flick No Rest For The Wicked, Harrison Atkins’ sophomore feature, Sour Minnows, Quebecois drama Tight Lettuce, Canadian psychological horror Ancestral Beasts, holiday horror Unholy Night, and the documentary Rubberhead: The Life & Monsters of Steve Johnson.

JHorror fans will want to keep an eye out for Anymart and Captured! this year. Both sound great.

All of the first wave titles can be found in the gallery below.

FIRST TITLES ANNOUNCED FOR FANTASIA’S 30th EDITION! Agnieszka Smoczyńska’s HOT SPOT, Jenn Wexler’s THE LAST TEMPTATION OF BECKY, Makoto Ueda’s YOU ARE THE FILM, Kasper Kalle’s NO REST FOR THE WICKED, Yeom Ji-oh’s THE EYES, Harrison Atkins’ SOUR MINNOWS, Giddens Ko’s KUNG FU, Casey Walker’s HOME BODIES, Koichi’s CAPTURED!, Harrison Houde’s TIGHT LETTUCE, Michael Gabriele’s UNHOLY NIGHT, Yu Nakamoto’s BREAK FREE, and Andrea Corsini’s FERINE are among the first titles announced for the 2026 edition of the Montreal genre festival. The Fantasia International Film Festival will celebrate its upcoming 30th edition with an electrifying program of screenings, workshops, and launch events running from July 16 through August 2, 2026, returning to the Concordia Hall and J.A. de Sève cinemas, with additional screenings and events at Montreal’s Cinéma du Musée. The festival’s full lineup will be announced in early July but in the meantime, Fantasia is excited to reveal a select first wave of its 2026 premiere titles.