Friday One Sheet: TODO LO QUE NO SÉ

Typography so interesting that the lead character cannot help but stare at it. The warm, creamy key art for Ana Lambarri's Todo lo que no sé (translation: Everything I Don't Know) is from Spanish designer Octavio Terol Bernabé. It checks a lot of interesting design boxes, from its chunky font with wide kerning, to placing above the line credits right in the middle of things, to the credit block in the middle of more than 70% of the posters negative space, and most significantly the eye-line of its actress staring at it all. Even the festival laurel at the top is like a little crown.



You just want to hug the whole thing. More like this please.