Friday One Sheet: PETITE MAMAN

This is not the first piece of key art from Céline Sciamma's tiny drama, Petite Maman, featured in this space. The motion and joy of the Korean design was discussed in 2021. As the film is getting a commercial release in April, this new, minimalist poster features one of the film's signature images, the forest treehouse, in a painterly way -- you can almost feel the raised oil texture on the sticks and leaves. The design leaves lots and lots of space for its central image to breathe.

The falling leaves around the director's credit offer a bit of 'motion' and echo the loss/grief that starts the story in the film, as does the two girls in their comforting embrace in the foreground.

One pull quote (emphasizing 'motion' again) as well as a tiny type-faced credit block do not get in the way of the storybook-cover design, nestled at the bottom, like a pedestal.

More of this kind of design, please!