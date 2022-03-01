THE INNOCENTS Trailer: Creepy Kids be Doing Some Creepy Stuff in Norway

During the bright Nordic summer, a group of children reveal their dark and mysterious powers when the adults aren't looking. In this original and gripping supernatural thriller, playtime takes a dangerous turn.

It seems fitting that Eskil Vogt's thriller The Innocents is coming to cinemas and multiple platforms on the only Friday the 13th this year, May 13th. We have the fine folks at IFC Midnight to thank for that. We should also thank them for dropping this eerie trailer today too.

Written and directed by Vogt, not only was The Innocents an award winning film but Vogt can also say that he is an Academy Award Nominee for writing The Worst Person in the World. Yeah, 2021 was an okay year for him in film land.

The new trailer can be found below.