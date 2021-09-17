Celluloid Screams 2021: ANTLERS and TITANE Bookend Sheffield UK Genre Fest

Genre festival season is in full swing over in England! Today, Celluloid Screams is announcing their programme for this year's edition and it is packed with all sorts of great titles from the circuit.

The festival has chosen Scott Cooper's Antlers, produced by none other than Guillermo Del Toro, to open the festival on October 21st. On the final day, October 24th, Julia Ducournau's Cannes winning film, Titane, will close out an awesome weekend of genre cinema.

Other highlights from the weekend long program include We Need to do Something, Hellbender, Ultrasound, Nocturna: Side A - The Great Old Man's Night and Lamb. The festival also has a couple of rep screenings from either end of the genre spectrum: Paul W.S. Anderson's cult horror Event Horizon and a 35th Anniversary screening for Frank Oz's cut of his musical Little Shop of Horrors.

CELLULOID SCREAMS ANNOUNCES 2021 PROGRAMME!

Guillermo del Toro-produced ANTLERS and Cannes award-winners TITANE and LAMB among the highlights at Celluloid Screams 2021, along with UK Premieres of WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING, TIN CAN and WHEN I CONSUME YOU plus a host of other terrifying treats.

Celluloid Screams Horror Film Festival has been delighting film fans since 2009, delivering shocks and scares with the very best in new and classic horror cinema from around the globe. Recently voted one of the best horror festivals in the world by Dread Central, the 13th edition of Celluloid Screams runs from 21st-24th October 2021 at the Showroom Cinema, Sheffield and will present 17 feature films, each screening with a selection of short films.

“After delivering one of the few in-person festivals in 2020, we’re thrilled to unveil the 2021 edition of Celluloid Screams.” says festival founder and co-director Rob Nevitt. “Once again, our programming team has scoured the earth to find the true gems of the horror genre for your viewing pleasure. With a whole host of premieres and previews, plus a couple of classics thrown in for good measure, Celluloid Screams 2021 could be our best programme to date.”

Here’s the full lineup of what’s in store for Celluloid Screams 2021…

OPENING GALA: ANTLERS

Director: Scott Cooper | USA/Mexico/Canada | 2021 | 108 mins

From the visionary world of acclaimed director Scott Cooper and horror maestro Guillermo del Toro comes ANTLERS. In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher (Keri Russell) and her sheriff brother (Jesse Plemons) become embroiled with her enigmatic student (Jeremy T. Thomas) whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them.

The film releases in UK cinemas on October 29th.

CLOSING GALA: TITANE

Director: Julia Ducournau | France/Belgium | 2021 | 108 mins

Following a series of unexplained crimes, a father is reunited with the son who has been missing for 10 years. Titane: A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys.

THE ADVENT CALENDAR

Director: Patrick Ridremont | France/Belgium | 2021 | 104 mins

Eva is an ex-dancer, who is now unable to walk and uses a wheelchair. When her friend Sophie gives her an antique wooden advent calendar just before Christmas, she realizes each window contains a surprise that triggers repercussions in real life: some of them good, but most of them bad…

BROADCAST SIGNAL INTRUSION

Director: Jacob Gentry | USA | 2021 | 104 mins

In the late 90s, a video archivist unearths a series of sinister pirate broadcasts and becomes obsessed with uncovering the dark conspiracy behind them.

CELLULOID SCREAMS SECRET FILM

Director: TBC | TBC | TBC | TBC mins

A Celluloid Screams tradition since our first edition in 2009, our secret film is kept under wraps and only revealed as it is about to begin.

THE DEEP HOUSE

Directors: Alexandre Bustillo, Julien Maury | France/Belgium | 2021 | 85 mins

A young couple travel to France to the site of a mysterious underwater house to film the ultimate urban exploration video for their YouTube channel, but they soon find themselves low on oxygen and submerged in a nightmare of supernatural terror.

EVENT HORIZON

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson | USA/United Kingdom | 1997 | 96 mins

After picking up a distress signal from missing spaceship Event Horizon, a rescue ship is dispatched to investigate. Upon arrival, however, the rescue crew soon realise that the ship has been somewhere far beyond space, and has brought something unspeakable back with it.

HELLBENDER

Director: John Adams, Zelda Adams, Toby Poser | USA | 2021 | 86 mins

Teenager Izzy is keen to experience life outside her remote woodland home, but due to her rare disease, her mother forbids her from leaving. However, after a glimpse of the outside world, Izzy will soon discover the dark family secrets that her mother has been fighting to conceal.

LAMB

Director: Valdimar Jóhannsson | Iceland/Sweden/Poland | 2021 | 106 mins

A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale, the striking debut feature from director Valdimar Jóhannsson.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (DIRECTOR’S CUT) - 35th Anniversary screening

Director: Frank Oz | USA | 1986 | 103 mins

“Feed Me, Seymour!” For its 35th anniversary, we bring Frank Oz’s director’s cut of the classic sci-fi horror musical to the big screen.

MAD GOD (English Premiere)

Director: Phil Tippett | USA | 2021 | 83 mins

A dazzling experimental animated epic full of mad scientists and mutant creatures, from the mind of director and special effects maestro Phil Tippett, whose pioneering effects work featured in films such as Star Wars, Robocop, Starship Troopers and Jurassic Park.

NOCTURNA: SIDE A - THE GREAT OLD MAN’S NIGHT

Director: Gonzalo Calzada | Argentina | 2021 | 107 mins

Ulysses is 100 years old and is battling for redemption on his last night on earth. As he stares death in the face, he is forced to rethink his past, his present and his perception of reality in this emotionally-resonant and spellbinding feature from Argentina.

OFFSEASON

Director: Mickey Keating | USA | 2021 | 83 mins

After receiving a mysterious letter, a woman travels to a desolate island town and soon becomes trapped in a nightmare, in Mickey Keating’s Fulci-esque indie gem.

TIN CAN (UK PREMIERE)

Director: Seth A. Smith | Canada | 2020 | 104 mins

In the midst of a deadly pandemic, parasitologist Fret finds herself imprisoned in a life-suspension chamber. With no knowledge of why she was placed there or how much time has passed, Fret must fight to escape, and face the terrifying reality of the world that awaits her.

ULTRASOUND

Director: Rob Schroeder | USA | 2021 | 103 mins

After his car breaks down in the middle of a rainstorm, Glen spends one hell of an odd night with a married couple, setting into motion a chain of events that alter their lives plus those of several random strangers.

WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING (UK PREMIERE)

Director: Sean King O’Grady | USA | 2021 | 97 mins

After Melissa and her family seek shelter from a freak storm, they become trapped in the family home’s bathroom. With no sign of rescue, Melissa comes to realize that she and her girlfriend Amy might have something to do with the horrors that threaten her family.

WHEN I CONSUME YOU (UK PREMIERE)

Director: Perry Blackshear | USA | 2021 | 92 mins

Adult siblings Wilson and Daphne are still suffering the effects of their troubled childhood, but when a mysterious presence threatens their future, they must work together to face off against their demons and fight for redemption.

Festival passes are on sale on SATURDAY 18th SEPTEMBER at 1pm via http://www.showroomworkstation.org.uk/ and in person at the Showroom Cinema box office.