TIN CAN: Canadian Rights For The Sci-fi Thriller Picked up by levelFILM

Seth A. Smith's new film, the sci-fi thriller Tin Can, has been acquired by local distributor levelFILM for Canadian distribution in early 2022.

In Tin Can , the experience is of a piece with classic David Cronenberg joint: Body Horror fused with social anxiety. As Videodrome amplified the pearl-clutching fear of late night violence & sex on the Canadian television of the eighties into bizarro TV snuff network, and shadowy mind control of its protagonist, so does Tin Can take the anxieties of medical procedures and experimental vaccines in our current age, and put its heroine through the ringer. As Vincenzo Natali’s micro-budgeted Cube maximized a few cramped sets into a large-scaled puzzle-box of science fiction dread, so too does Tin Can .

High praise for the Canadian director and their new film.

Following its world premiere at this year's Fantasia International Film Festival, levelFILM has acquired Canadian rights to Seth A. Smith's film TIN CAN. The film is Smith's follow up to the critically acclaimed THE CRESCENT.

Starring Anna Hopkins, Simon Mutabazi and Michael Ironside, TIN CAN is a dark sci-fi thriller that takes the single-location prison movie format to a visceral new dimension. At a glance, it could be compared to other man-in-a-coffin type films-stories fuelled by primal, claustrophobic fear. But in TIN CAN, what lies outside confinement is much more unsettling.

"TIN CAN is the bold and compelling brainchild of visionary filmmaker Seth A. Smith and we're excited to bring it to Canadian audiences," said David Hudakoc, Managing Director of levelFILM.

The deal was negotiated by Michael Baker, Executive Vice President at levelFILM and TIN CAN producer Nancy Urich. It will receive a theatrical release in early 2022.