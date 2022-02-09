ULTRASOUND Official Trailer: Rob Schroeder's Indie Sci-fi Coming This March

Driving home late at night during a heavy rainstorm, Glen experiences car trouble. Near where his car gets stuck, he spots a house, knocks on the door and is greeted by an oddly friendly middle-aged man, Arthur, and his younger wife, Cyndi. The strange couple pours him a drink, and then more drinks, followed by an unexpected offer that Glen can’t refuse. Elsewhere, a young woman, Katie, is feeling emotionally weighed down by a secret romantic arrangement that feels like a textbook case of gaslighting. And at the same time, in a nondescript research facility, medical professional Shannon begins questioning her role in a bizarre experiment, fearing that she’s doing more harm than good.

Magnet Releasing will release Rob Schroeder's Ultrasound in theaters and on demand March 11th. The official trailer was released today. Check it out below.

Schroeder's debut feature film made a splash on the festival circuit last year, scoring well with critics, including myself when I caught the film when it premiered at Tribeca.

Fans of low-key, lo-fi indie sci-fi thrillers that are based on ideas and theorem will find comfort in Ultrasound. If you're looking for a bit of mental gymnastics, something to reinvigorate your cognitive functions and skills of perception the twists and turns that this story makes all the way to the end will keep you on your toes.

There is not much else that I or anyone else could say about Schroeder's film, as not to give up the surprises that await you when you see it for yourself. Check it out this March.