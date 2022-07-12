TIN CAN: Official Trailer And Poster Unveiled For Seth A Smith's Horror Sci-fi

Cold, pale and in the dark, Fret (Anna Hopkins) crashes back to consciousness inside a small metal chamber. Inside her confined cell, Fret attempts to piece together how she was imprisoned. As a scientist, who was on the brink of discovering a cure from a deadly plague, Fret desperately works to escape her cell to save the last of humanity.

Dread is releasing Seth A Smith's Horror Sci-Fi Thriller Tin Can in select theaters on August 5th, On Demand August 9th and on Home Video on September 6th. They have revealed the official trailer and poster for the release. The trailer will be found below.

Tin Can when it played at Fantasia last year. While there are many worthy blurbs in Our own Kurt, the resident admirer of Seth A Smith's films, caughtwhen it played at Fantasia last year. While there are many worthy blurbs in his review , as the trailer picked out, his comparisons to Smith's Canadian predecessors should be of special interest to all genre fans.

In Tin Can, the experience is of a piece with classic David Cronenberg joint: Body Horror fused with social anxiety. As Videodrome amplified the pearl-clutching fear of late night violence & sex on the Canadian television of the eighties into bizarro TV snuff network, and shadowy mind control of its protagonist, so does Tin Can take the anxieties of medical procedures and experimental vaccines in our current age, and put its heroine through the ringer. As Vincenzo Natali’s micro-budgeted Cube maximized a few cramped sets into a large-scaled puzzle-box of science fiction dread, so too does Tin Can.

Tin Can stars Anna Hopkins, Simon Mutabazi, Michael Ironside, Tim Dunn, Kristin Langille, Amy Trefry, Chik White, and Woodrow Graves.