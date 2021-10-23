Montreal Nouveau Coverage Festival Videos Documentaries Hollywood Reviews Hollywood Features

Screamfest 2021 Awards: NOCTURNA: SIDE A - THE GREAT OLD MAN'S NIGHT Wins Big

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Screamfest 2021 Awards: NOCTURNA: SIDE A - THE GREAT OLD MAN'S NIGHT Wins Big
It's nice to see a film that you love get embraced by a festival and take home a slew of hardware. Screamfest Horror Film Festival announced this year's award winners and Gonzalo Calzada's Nocturna: Side A - The Great Old Man's Night cleaned up. Among the feature film categories Calzada's dramatic horror film won Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor for Pepe Soriano and Best Editing.
 
Another favorite of mine from this year, What Josiah Saw, was the only other multi-award winner taking home wins in cinematography and special effects. Libby Ewing won the best actress award for When I Consume You. Festival opener The Retaliators won Special Effects Makeup. 
 
The complete list of all the winners follows in the official announcement. 
 
21ST ANNUAL SCREAMFEST HORROR FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2021 WINNERS
 
The 21st annual Screamfest Horror Film Festival awarded their 2021 top movies, filmmakers, actors and screenplay during the fest’s closing night on Thursday, October 21. The festival, which ran from October 12-21, 2021, is the longest running horror film festival in the United States. This year, the festival returned to its home at the TCL Chinese Theater, welcoming audiences back to the big screen with a star-filled opening night screening of rock and roll horror thriller The Retaliators.
 
Staying true to their mission of steadfastly supporting filmmakers and screenwriters in the horror and science fiction genres, Screamfest was home to 294 independent filmmakers during its 10-day run, including 82 short film directors, 110 short film producers, 30 feature film directors, and 72 feature film producers, including 19 female directors and 19 BIPOC filmmakers.
 
In addition to the full festival line-up, the festival also featured an evening with Bruce Campbell, along with screenings of his iconic films EVIL DEAD 2 and ARMY OF DARKNESS, as well as a special screening of the classic 80’s vampire film LOST BOYS featuring a conversation with the film’s star Jason Patric.
 
Film entries are accepted in the categories of Best Picture, Directing, Cinematography, Editing, Special Effects, Musical Score, and more. This year’s Best Picture and Best Director went to Gonzalo Calzada’s haunting and heartbreaking Nocturna: Side A -The Great Old Man’s Night, which also nabbed Best Actor for 92 year old Pepe Soriano.
 
Please see awards recipients below.
 
Screamfest 2021 Winners
 
Best Picture - Nocturna: Side A - The Great Old Man’s Night
 
Best Director - Gonzalo Calzada - Nocturna: Side A - The Great Old Man’s Night
 
Best Actor - Pepe Soriano - Nocturna: Side A - The Great Old Man’s Night
 
Best Actress - Libby Ewing - When I Consume You
 
Best Cinematography - Carlos Ritter - What Josiah Saw
 
Best Editing - Alejandro Narvaez -Nocturna: Side A - The Great Old Man’s Night
 
Best Special Effects Makeup - Shannon Mulligan & KC Mussman - The Retaliators
 
Best Visual Effects - Let The Wrong One In
 
Best Special Effects - What Josiah Saw
 
Best Musical Score - Leonardo Martinelli - The Returned (Los Que Vuelven)
 
Best Screenplay - Hangman by JC Doler and Paul Petersen
 
Best Short - The Light directed by Iago de Soto
 
Best Horror Comedy Short - Good Head directed by Matt Servitto
 
Best Student Short - The Other One directed by Lukas Baier
 
CONGRATULATIONS 2021 AWARD WINNERS!
 
Screamfest provides a platform for filmmakers and actors to showcase their latest work to horror film enthusiasts and general audiences. Among the numerous films that have been discovered and/or premiered at the festival include The Wretched, Tigers Are Not Afraid, We Summons the Darkness, Pledge, The Master Cleanse, Tragedy Girls, American Mary, Paranormal Activity, 30 Days of Night, Trick ‘r Treat, and The Human Centipede. A launchpad for careers, many of the festival’s filmmakers have garnered distribution and representation, including Paranormal Activity, which was discovered and premiered at the festival in 2007. Screamfest has launched the careers of many filmmakers, most notably, the director of Paranormal Activity. Filmmakers have garnered managers and agency representation with William Morris Endeavor, CAA, UTA, Paradigm etc. Numerous feature films have garnered distribution with companies such as, IFC Midnight, Lionsgate, Epic Pictures, Dimension and more. Director Thomas Aske Berg said the best thing to ever happen to his indie film (Norway’s Vidar the Vampire) was coming to Screamfest, because that's where they saw it and bought it.
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Gonzalo CalzadaMarina ArtigasLautaro DelgadoMora Della VecciaDramaMysteryThrillerVincent GrashawRobert Alan DiltsRobert PatrickNick StahlScott HazeHorrorPerry BlackshearLibby EwingEvan DumouchelMacLeod AndrewsConor McMahonKarl RiceEoin DuffyAnthony HeadComedy

More about Nocturna Side A

More about The Retaliators

More about What Josiah Saw

More about When I Consume You

More about Let the Wrong One In

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2021 ScreenAnarchy LLC.