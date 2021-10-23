Screamfest 2021 Awards: NOCTURNA: SIDE A - THE GREAT OLD MAN'S NIGHT Wins Big

It's nice to see a film that you love get embraced by a festival and take home a slew of hardware. Screamfest Horror Film Festival announced this year's award winners and Gonzalo Calzada's Nocturna: Side A - The Great Old Man's Night cleaned up. Among the feature film categories Calzada's dramatic horror film won Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor for Pepe Soriano and Best Editing.

Another favorite of mine from this year, What Josiah Saw, was the only other multi-award winner taking home wins in cinematography and special effects. Libby Ewing won the best actress award for When I Consume You. Festival opener The Retaliators won Special Effects Makeup.

The complete list of all the winners follows in the official announcement.