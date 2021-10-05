Blood in the Snow 2021: Canadian Genre Fest Teams up With Super Channel For Another Digital Event, And...
As we enter the back quarter of the year our attention turns once again to the folks at the Blood in the Snow Film Festival.
In the face of adversity last year the festival forged a partnership with Super Channel that would allow them to showcase Canadian genre cinema across the whole country. As we appear to be doing quite well here in the province of Ontario (Shh! Don't say it too loud, *they'll* hear you!!!) the festival will return to an in-person event in November at The Royal. And since the partnership with Super Channel went so well last year the pair are teaming up once again for a virtual event to be held during the Halloween weekend.
A national audience, that may or may not have been able to attend an in-person event this year, can tune in to Super Channel that weekend and see Indigenous horror flick Don't Say Its Name, Motherly, The Righteous, Funhouse and Tin Can. Throw in some short and medium form programming with a dash of digital content and you have a banger weekend.
The lineup of the in-person event and the industry program, Deadly Exposure, will be announced later.
Super Channel and Blood in the Snow Film Festival (BITS), a unique and imaginative showcase of contemporary Canadian horror films, are pleased to announce that they have joined forces once again to bring a hybrid edition of the upcoming 2021 BITS to Canadian horror film fans across the nation.This year’s festival is sure to shock and delight horror lovers with the virtual portion running on Super Channel Fuse over Halloween weekend from Friday, Oct 29 – Sunday Oct 31, and the in-person festival returning to the Royal Cinema November 18 to 23.“We are proud to be partnering once again with Kelly and the incredible team at BITS to bring another round of exceptional Canadian horror films to our viewers,” said Don McDonald, President & CEO, Super Channel. “The virtual edition is a great way to introduce these films to Super Channel’s national audience and perfectly timed for horror fans over the Halloween weekend.”“This has been a fantastic experience working with Super Channel. I can’t think of another broadcaster that has championed Canadian independent genre cinema like they have,” adds Kelly Michael Stewart, Festival Director and Founder of Blood in the Snow. “Last year we were able to take over the TV airwaves with the biggest Halloween party across Canada, and we look forward to doing it again.”The Blood in the Snow Film Festival presented by Super Channel will showcase five harrowing horror features and a variety of hair-raising shorts programs across three nights of terror-ific programming. In addition to exclusive Canadian film premieres, the virtual film festival experience will include pre-recorded film intros and Q&A’s with filmmakers.Below is the BITS lineup of features and shorts programs scheduled to air on Super Channel Fuse:Friday, October 299 pm ET – Don’t Say its Name (director Reuben Martell)The quiet of a snowy Indigenous community is upended by the arrival of the mining company WEC who have signed an agreement to drill the land. But before drilling starts, WEC employees begin to turn up dead, attacked by a mysterious force. As a local peace officer and a park ranger investigate, they come face to face with the vengeful spirits that have haunted the land for generations.Opening with the short film ᓇᓄᕐᓗᒃ Giant Bear (directors Neil Christopher, Daniel Gies).11 pm ET – Mournful Mediums – Not too short, not too long! New for 2021, a shorts film program of the best in Canadian medium length shorts.Saturday, October 307 pm ET – A Series of Web Bites – A feature length shorts program highlighting the best Canadian horror and sci-fi digital programming.9 pm ET - Motherly (director Craig David Wallace)Single mom Kate will do anything to protect her daughter Beth from a dark and disturbing past that haunts them both. They have started a new life in an isolated farmhouse in the middle of the woods, far from the prying eyes of other people. Over the course of one day, Kate begins to suspect that something sinister is happening around them. As the danger becomes clear, Kate’s motherly instincts are put to the test. How far will she go to protect her daughter?Opening with the short films The Child With No Name (director Chad Costen) and We All Dream (director Daniel Stark).11 pm ET – The Righteous (director Mark O’Brien)A burdened man feels the wrath of a vengeful God after he and his wife are visited by a mysterious stranger.Opening with the short film Promises (director Jim Morrison IV).Sunday, October 319 pm ET – Funhouse (director Jason William Lee)When eight celebrities from around the globe are invited to compete in an online reality show, they soon realize that they are playing for their very lives as those voted off suffer horrific consequences, broadcast live to the entire world.Opening with the short film That Halloween (director Mike Hickey).11 pm ET – Tin Can (director Seth A Smith)As the world enters quarantine, a front-line parasitologist is imprisoned in a life-suspension chamber. To escape she must destroy the last of her kind.Opening with the short film Disquietude (director Michael Marino).Films and scheduling details for the in-person festival and Deadly Exposure industry events will be announced at a later date.
