Blood in the Snow 2021: Canadian Genre Fest Teams up With Super Channel For Another Digital Event, And...

As we enter the back quarter of the year our attention turns once again to the folks at the Blood in the Snow Film Festival.

In the face of adversity last year the festival forged a partnership with Super Channel that would allow them to showcase Canadian genre cinema across the whole country. As we appear to be doing quite well here in the province of Ontario (Shh! Don't say it too loud, *they'll* hear you!!!) the festival will return to an in-person event in November at The Royal. And since the partnership with Super Channel went so well last year the pair are teaming up once again for a virtual event to be held during the Halloween weekend.

A national audience, that may or may not have been able to attend an in-person event this year, can tune in to Super Channel that weekend and see Indigenous horror flick Don't Say Its Name, Motherly, The Righteous, Funhouse and Tin Can. Throw in some short and medium form programming with a dash of digital content and you have a banger weekend.

The lineup of the in-person event and the industry program, Deadly Exposure, will be announced later.