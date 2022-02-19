HELLBENDER Clip: You Get The Worm, You Eat The Worm
Next week the latest horror flick from filmmaker family The Adams (The Deeper You Dig) is coming to Shudder next week. Hellbender will drop on the streaming service next Thursday, March 24th. A clip from Hellbender arrived last night, you can check it out below.
In the clip Izzy has made friends with Lulu and they have gathered at the pool of Lulu's home with a couple of her friends. As teens are wont to do a bottle of liqour breaks out and a drinking game commences. One of the drinks has a worm in it and of course new girl Izzy gets it. What happens next no one else could predict.
Our own Josh caught Hellbender when it played at Fantasia this past Summer. You will find his full review here, and below is an excerpt.
Hellbender is a fascinating study of the mother-daughter dynamic, the need for children to strike out on their own and essentially kill the child within to manifest their own adult power. It uses the traditionally feminine power of witchcraft and commune with the darkness to flip the Oedipal script.
The full annoncement follows.
In Hellbender, 16-year-old Izzy (Zelda Adams) suffers from a rare illness that has kept her isolated on a mountaintop with her mother (Toby Poser) her whole life. As Izzy begins to question her sickness, she pushes back against her confinement and secretly befriends Amber (Lulu Adams), another girl living on the mountain, but her newfound happiness is derailed after she eats a live worm as part of a juvenile game and finds an insatiable and violent hunger awakened within her. To understand the hunger, Izzy must learn the dark secrets of her family's past and the ancient power in her bloodline.Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, will exclusively premiere the critically acclaimed released Shudder Original Hellbender on Thursday, February 24.The latest film from the upstate N.Y. filmmaker family The Adams, Hellbender is written, directed, produced, scored, and edited by Toby Poser, John Adams, and Zelda Adams (The Deeper You Dig) — who also star, alongside Lulu Adams. It’s the sixth feature from Wonder Wheel Productions, the family-run production company founded by Poser and Adams and their children, and the family also produced the music for the feature with tracks from their experimental punk band H6LLB6ND6R.
