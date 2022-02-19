HELLBENDER Clip: You Get The Worm, You Eat The Worm

Next week the latest horror flick from filmmaker family The Adams (The Deeper You Dig) is coming to Shudder next week. Hellbender will drop on the streaming service next Thursday, March 24th. A clip from Hellbender arrived last night, you can check it out below.

In the clip Izzy has made friends with Lulu and they have gathered at the pool of Lulu's home with a couple of her friends. As teens are wont to do a bottle of liqour breaks out and a drinking game commences. One of the drinks has a worm in it and of course new girl Izzy gets it. What happens next no one else could predict.

Our own Josh caught Hellbender when it played at Fantasia this past Summer. You will find his full review here.

Hellbender is a fascinating study of the mother-daughter dynamic, the need for children to strike out on their own and essentially kill the child within to manifest their own adult power. It uses the traditionally feminine power of witchcraft and commune with the darkness to flip the Oedipal script.

