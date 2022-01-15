HELLBENDER: New Trailer And Poster Occult Coming-of-Age Horror, on Shudder in February

16-year-old Izzy (Zelda Adams) suffers from a rare illness that has kept her isolated on a mountaintop with her mother (Toby Poser) her whole life. As Izzy begins to question her sickness, she pushes back against her confinement and secretly befriends Amber (Lulu Adams), another girl living on the mountain, but her newfound happiness is derailed after she eats a live worm as part of a juvenile game and finds an insatiable and violent hunger awakened within her. To understand the hunger, Izzy must learn the dark secrets of her family's past and the ancient power in her bloodline.

The Adams have formed a neat little niche in the indie horror film community. Using their family-run production company Wonder Wheel Productions they made their mark with The Deeper You Dig in 2019 then built on that with last year's Hellbender.

Shudder will drop Hellbender on February 24th and they released a new trailer and poster for it yesterday. Find the trailer below excerpts from our own Josh's review from Fantasia and the official announcement.

Hellbender shows a huge step forward in virtually every possible arena, from writing and the performance of the leads, to effective and at times even impressive VFX, all the way through to conceptualizing a world far bigger than their meager budget should've be able to support. It's pretty astounding. Hellbender is a fascinating study of the mother-daughter dynamic, the need for children to strike out on their own and essentially kill the child within to manifest their own adult power. It uses the traditionally feminine power of witchcraft and commune with the darkness to flip the Oedipal script. It's fascinating, bloody, at times funny, and always interesting.