STRANGE HARVEST: Saban Acquires North American Rights For Stuart Ortiz Horror Flick

Saban Films has acquired the North American rights for Stuart Ortiz's horror flick, Strange Harvest. The faux-doc had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest last September and had a decent festival run, making stops at Beyond Fest, Fright Night Film Fest, Atlanta Horror Fest, Telluride Horror Show, NYC Horror Film Festival, Strasbourg Film Fest, Rama Skirk, Grimmfest, SOHO Horror Fest, Morbido Mexico, and Vancouver Horror Show. That is a good stretch of festivals.

A routine welfare check in the San Bernardino suburbs leads to a gruesome discovery - a family of three has been bound, bled, and posed below a strange symbol written in blood on the ceiling. Detective Joe Kirby and Lexi Taylor recognize the symbol as the calling card of a killer from 15 years earlier calling himself Mr. Shiny who has seemingly returned to continue his murder spree.

Saban is planning for a theatrical release this Summer. There is no new trailer at the moment so we have included the first one that came out before its world premiere last year.

Saban Films announced today the acquisition of North American rights to the critically acclaimed horror film STRANGE HARVEST, written and directed by Stuart Ortiz (Grave Encounters). The film will be released theatrically this summer.

“It is my hope with STRANGE HARVEST to take the audience on a hair-raising rollercoaster ride unlike any they’ve been on before - one that starts with a huge drop and has dozens of twists and turns they’ll never see coming,” said filmmaker Stuart Ortiz. “I don’t pull any punches with the film and attempt to present a spooky true-crime story as convincingly – and disturbingly – as possible. I hope people are freaked out. I hope they think it’s real. I want to raise the bar for suspension of disbelief.”

“STRANGE HARVEST is like nothing you’ve ever seen. And quite simply... it’s terrifying… This is the kind of film that will stay with you long after you leave the theater,” said Jonathan Saba and Shanan Becker, Co-Presidents of Saban Films. “Stuart has crafted the perfect film for horror and true crime fans. You have to experience this wild ride on the big screen.”

STRANGE HARVEST is produced by Bruce Guido, Alex Yuri Yesilcimen, and Michael Karlin.

The film, which currently holds a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score, had its world premiere at the Fantastic Fest 2024 and screened at festivals worldwide including at Beyond Fest, Fright Night Film Fest, Atlanta Horror Fest, Telluride Horror Show, NYC Horror Film Festival, Strasbourg Film Fest, Rama Skirk, Grimmfest, SOHO Horror Fest, Morbido Mexico, and Vancouver Horror Show.

Jonathan Saba negotiated the acquisition on behalf of Saban, with Pip Ngo and Peter Van Steemburg of XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.